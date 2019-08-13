Clari Nolet, CFP® Joins Team Hewins as Senior Financial Advisor

Clari Nolet joins as an expert in advising divorcing women on financial matters and guiding them towards financial independence.

Clari Nolet, a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER™* and experienced wealth advisor, has joined Team Hewins’ award-winning** Wealth Management team in the firm’s Redwood City, CA headquarters. Clari’s specialty is working with women in transition, be it from the loss of a spouse, divorce, or retirement from a long successful career. It is her passion for supporting these women that brought her out of her brief retirement.

“I am excited to be working with Team Hewins’ deep bench strength of advisors to educate, mentor and support clients through the difficult transition process,” said Clari. “It is incredibly rewarding helping clients navigate their journey by helping to visualize scenarios to enable confidence in their decision making.”

When asked about Team Hewins’ latest addition, Roger Hewins, Principal and President, said, “Clari’s rich experience and way with clients fit perfectly with Team Hewins’ culture, goals, and core values...It’s fantastic having her as part of our growing advisor team.”

Clari specializes in helping women financially position themselves to achieve their goals before, during and after a divorce. As a CFP® professional and Certified Divorce Financial Analyst™, she has expertise and experience in helping women who are facing a potentially life and lifestyle-changing divorce or transition to thrive financially and otherwise.

Prior to joining Team Hewins, Clari held financial advisor roles with Wealth Architects and Opes Advisors. Before becoming a financial advisor Clari enjoyed over twenty successful years holding senior management positions in sales, marketing and product development for Silicon Valley Fortune 100 companies and venture backed start-up firms. Clari has extensive experience in finance and real estate investments and utilizes this expertise to provide solutions to support her clients’ short- and long-term financial goals.

Clari holds a Master's in Business Administration with an emphasis in Finance from Suffolk University in Boston, and a Bachelor of Science degree in Chemistry from St. Lawrence University in New York. She is a member of the Los Altos Rotary Club.

Clari lives in Los Altos, California with her family.

About Team Hewins

Team Hewins is an independent wealth management firm with $2.1 billion in assets under advisement. Led by CEO Roger Hewins and a team of eight other Principals, Team Hewins serves as counselors to family wealth and provides personalized financial planning and investment services. Team Hewins is focused on serving smart, successful people with complex financial needs, planning and organizing their financial lives to facilitate their success.

For more information please visit www.teamhewins.com.

*Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards Inc. owns the certification marks CFP®, Certified Financial Planner™ and federally registered CFP (with flame design) in the U.S., which it awards to individuals who successfully complete CFP Board’s initial and ongoing certification requirements.

The CFP® is a voluntary certification; no federal or state law or regulation requires financial planners to hold CFP® certification. It is recognized in the United States and a number of other countries for its 1) high standard of professional education; 2) stringent code of conduct and standards of practices; and 3) ethical requirements that govern professional agreements with clients. Currently, more than 62,000 individuals have obtained CFP® certification in the United States.

**Patrice Cresci, Principal and Director of Advisory Services with Team Hewins, Ranked Among the 2019 Best-in-State Wealth Advisors by Forbes and SHOOK Research.

Forbes: Best-In-State Wealth Advisors, developed by SHOOK Research, is based on an algorithm of qualitative criteria, mostly gained through telephone and in-person due diligence interviews, and quantitative data. Those advisors that are considered have a minimum of seven years’ experience, and the algorithm weights factors like revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, industry experience and those that encompass best practices in their practices and approach to working with clients. Portfolio performance is not a criteria due to varying client objectives and lack of audited data. Neither Forbes nor SHOOK receive a fee in exchange for rankings.

Forbes: Top Woman Wealth Advisors, developed by Shook Research, is based on overall quality of practice and an algorithm of qualitative and quantitative data received in nominations from over 4,000 professionals in the financial services industry, including banks, brokerages, custodians, insurance companies, clearing houses and registered investment advisers. Criteria includes client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations; as well as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Advisors must have a minimum of seven years of experience to be considered.

Forbes: America’s Top Next-Gen Wealth Advisors – SHOOK Research considered advisors born in 1980 or later with a minimum 4 years relevant experience. Advisors have built their own practices and lead their teams; joined teams and are viewed as future leadership; or a combination of both. Ranking algorithm is based on qualitative measures derived from telephone and in-person interviews and surveys: service models, investing process, client retention, industry experience, review of compliance records, firm nominations, etc.; and quantitative criteria, such as assets under management and revenue generated for their firms. Investment performance is not a criterion because client objectives and risk tolerances vary, and advisors rarely have audited performance reports. Rankings are based on the opinions of SHOOK Research, LLC. Neither SHOOK nor Forbes receives compensation from the advisors or their firms in exchange for placement on a ranking. For more information see www.SHOOKresearch.com.

