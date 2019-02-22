Clarida Outlines Scope for Fed Review of Interest-Rate Policy Strategies

By Nick Timiraos

NEW YORK -- The Federal Reserve is reviewing how it conducts monetary policy given the challenges placed on central banks by interest rates that are likely to remain much lower than they have in the past, Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida said in a speech set for delivery on Friday.

The Fed announced last fall it would conduct a review this year of its monetary-policy strategy and communications, which will culminate with a research conference sponsored by the central bank in Chicago in early June.

One area of that review will cover how the Fed defines its 2% inflation target, Mr. Clarida said in his remarks at a conference on Friday. The central bank formally adopted the target in 2012.

The prospect of interest rates falling to zero more frequently than policy makers once expected has raised concerns that central bankers will have fewer tools to stimulate growth in downturns, leading to a decline in households' and businesses' expectations of inflation.

With the Fed's current target, the central bank aims for 2% inflation every year, no matter what happened the year before. Mr. Clarida said the central bank should consider a policy under which it might react to what happened in the past if it undershoots inflation -- a "makeup" policy.

Academic models show that "these makeup strategies lead to better average performance" of meeting the Fed's goals of keeping prices stable while maximizing employment, Mr. Clarida said. One question is whether those policies can work as effectively in the real world, where central banks must convince households and businesses that they will indeed follow through in encouraging higher inflation.

"One of the most challenging questions is whether the Fed could, in practice, attain the benefits of makeup strategies that are possible in models," said Mr. Clarida.

Earlier Friday, New York Fed President John Williams endorsed one such strategy in which the Fed would promise to target 2% inflation "on average" over the business cycle, meaning inflation would need to be a bit higher than 2% during good times to make up for an expected shortfall during downturns.

"During times of economic expansion and booms, like today, inflation would be expected to be above 2%," Mr. Williams said.

The Fed's review will also look at whether there are other tools the central bank should add to its arsenal to address future downturns where the Fed may be unable to cut rates as much as it has in the past because rates are closer to zero.

One such tool Mr. Clarida identified is a policy used by the Bank of Japan in which the central bank establishes a temporary ceiling for long-term government-bond yields by promising to purchase those bonds at a preannounced price. The Fed considered this tool but declined to pursue it after the 2008 financial crisis, Mr. Clarida said.

A final area of the review will assess how the Fed communicates its policy decisions and deliberations, Mr. Clarida said.

The Fed will share the conclusions of the coming review over how it conducts and communicates its monetary policy in the first half of 2020, Mr. Clarida said. As part of the review, it will conduct a public listening tour at various regional Fed banks beginning in Dallas on Monday.

