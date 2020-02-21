Clarida : Persistent Shifts in Financial-Market Conditions Can Be Informative

By Nick Timiraos

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida pushed back against worries that the central bank is overly influenced by financial market signals in remarks prepared for delivery Friday afternoon.

Mr. Clarida addressed the so-called hall of mirrors dilemma, in which central bank officials risk placing undue weight on bond market signals about inflation and interest rates in setting their policy rate, which could lead to costly policy errors.

While day-to-day fluctuations in market-based interest rates and asset prices don't offer meaningful clues about structural or cyclical changes in the economy, "persistent shifts in financial market conditions can be informative," Mr. Clarida said.

He said the Fed pays attention to Wall Street, but "never in isolation" and always in the context of balancing market signals against other signals from economic models and from surveys of households and businesses.

"While my colleagues and I are attuned to the potential for a hall of mirrors problem, in my experience this affliction is one the Federal Reserve guards against and doesn't suffer from," he said.

Mr. Clarida said Fed officials put at least as much weight on survey-based measures of inflation or interest rate expectations when they are in conflict with market-based estimates.

