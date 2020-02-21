Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Clarida : Persistent Shifts in Financial-Market Conditions Can Be Informative

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/21/2020 | 02:08pm EST

By Nick Timiraos

Federal Reserve Vice Chairman Richard Clarida pushed back against worries that the central bank is overly influenced by financial market signals in remarks prepared for delivery Friday afternoon.

Mr. Clarida addressed the so-called hall of mirrors dilemma, in which central bank officials risk placing undue weight on bond market signals about inflation and interest rates in setting their policy rate, which could lead to costly policy errors.

While day-to-day fluctuations in market-based interest rates and asset prices don't offer meaningful clues about structural or cyclical changes in the economy, "persistent shifts in financial market conditions can be informative," Mr. Clarida said.

He said the Fed pays attention to Wall Street, but "never in isolation" and always in the context of balancing market signals against other signals from economic models and from surveys of households and businesses.

"While my colleagues and I are attuned to the potential for a hall of mirrors problem, in my experience this affliction is one the Federal Reserve guards against and doesn't suffer from," he said.

Mr. Clarida said Fed officials put at least as much weight on survey-based measures of inflation or interest rate expectations when they are in conflict with market-based estimates.

Write to Nick Timiraos at nick.timiraos@wsj.com

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Forex"
02:57pBig trade differences remain ahead of Trump's India trip - U.S. official
RE
02:56pVerizon withdraws from RSA conference on coronavirus concerns
RE
02:52pNEW YORK TIMES PLANS TO NAME MEREDITH KOPIT LEVIEN AS NEXT CEO : Bloomberg News
RE
02:50pDivided EU fails in bid to end budget deadlock
RE
02:48pLyft buys digital car-top advertising startup Halo Cars
RE
02:45pBOE's Tenreyro says coronavirus his to global growth could be large
RE
02:45pNORTH DAKOTA PUBLIC SERVICE COMMISSION : PSC Schedules Public Hearing in Williston for Proposed Pipeline Project
PU
02:40p$675 Billion Reasons to Declare Your Share!’ with Upcoming 2020 Decennial Census
SE
02:38pEncryption on Facebook, Google, others threatened by planned new bill
RE
02:38pU.S. AUTHORITIES TO ANNOUNCE DEAL OVER WELLS FARGO'S SALES PRACTICES SCANDAL : sources
RE
Latest news "Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1DROPBOX, INC. : Dropbox shares rise after upbeat results, share buyback plan
2Morgan Stanley's Gorman charts ambitious course with $13 billion E*Trade deal
3VIACOMCBS INC. : ViacomCBS Posts Loss as It Prepares Streaming Push -- WSJ
4ALLIANZ SE : ALLIANZ : 4Q Net Profit Rose, Raises Dividend
5UNICREDIT S.P.A. : UNICREDIT S P A : shares fall at open after report Mustier vying for HSBC top job

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group