Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Clarification Regarding Payment Of Retail Holdings N.V. $0.50 Distribution

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
04/16/2020 | 08:10pm EDT

WILLEMSTAD, Curacao, April 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Retail Holdings N.V. (Symbol: RHDGF) -- Retail Holdings N.V (the "Company") issued today this clarification regarding the previously announced $0.50 per Share distribution:

We have been advised that due to a late filing by the Company and other unforeseen circumstances, both caused, in part, by the COVID-19 pandemic and resulting gaps in staffing and other administrative issues, FINRA did not apply the rule that had been anticipated would be applied regarding distributions that exceed 25% of a company's stock price.

We have been further advised that the date determining entitlement to the Company's $0.50 per Share distribution will be the record date, April 13, 2020. Actual payment of the distribution may be delayed a few additional days.

Shareholders who have additional questions are advised to contact their broker and/or financial advisor.

 

Cision
View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarification-regarding-payment-of-retail-holdings-nv-0-50-distribution-301042473.html

SOURCE Retail Holdings N.V.


© PRNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
09:06pGOL LINHAS AEREAS INTELIGENTES S A : Final Summarized Voting Map from the Annual and Extraordinary General Meeting held on April 16, 2020
PU
09:01pCONIFEX TIMBER : Provides Update on Temporary COVID-19 Related Production Curtailment
AQ
09:01pZOZEN :  Prioritizes the Delivery of WNS Series Oil-Fired Boiler to Ensure the Protective Clothing Production of Ansell
BU
09:01pAnalysis of COVID-19–Cordless Garden Equipment Market 2019-2023 | Stringent Regulations on Legacy Garden Equipment to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
08:51pGILEAD SCIENCES : Report says COVID-19 patients respond to Gilead's remdesivir, shares surge
RE
08:33pTwo private groups considering bid for Virgin Australia - report
RE
08:31pWOODSIDE PETROLEUM : Morgans rates WPL as Add
AQ
08:31pBAPCOR : Morgans rates BAP as Add
AQ
08:31pVELOCITY (VEL) ALERT : Johnson Fistel Investigates Velocity Financial, Inc.; Investors Suffering Losses Encouraged to Contact Firm
PR
08:31pMORGAN STANLEY : rates TCL as Equal-weight
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group