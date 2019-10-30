Log in
Clarification of Groupe PSA

10/30/2019 | 03:20am EDT

Following recent reports on a possible business combination between Groupe PSA (Paris:UG) and FCA Group, Groupe PSA confirms there are ongoing discussions aiming at creating one of the world‘s leading automotive Groups.

About Groupe PSA

Groupe PSA designs unique automotive experiences and delivers mobility solutions to meet all customer expectations. The Group has five car brands, Peugeot, Citroën, DS, Opel and Vauxhall, and provides a wide array of mobility and smart services under the Free2Move brand. Its ‘Push to Pass’ strategic plan represents a first step towards the achievement of the Group’s vision to be “a global carmaker with cutting-edge efficiency and a leading mobility provider sustaining lifetime customer relationships”. An early innovator in the field of autonomous and connected cars, Groupe PSA is also involved in financing activities through Banque PSA Finance and in automotive equipment via Faurecia.

Media library: medialibrary.groupe-psa.com/ @GroupePSA_EN


© Business Wire 2019
