Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Clarification on Opening Special Deposit Accounts

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/03/2020 | 03:39am EDT

Communications Department

30, Janadhipathi Mawatha, Colombo 01, Sri Lanka. Tel : 2477424, 2477423, 2477311

Fax: 2346257, 2477739

E-mail:dcommunications@cbsl.lk, communications@cbsl.lk Web: www.cbsl.gov.lk

Press Release

Issued By

Date

Department of Foreign Exchange 03 July 2020

Clarification on opening Special Deposit Accounts

The Central Bank of Sri Lanka (CBSL) wishes to categorically deny the views/concerns expressed/raised by few authorities and persons that the required due diligence processes are not followed by banks (Authorized Dealers - ADs) operating in Sri Lanka in opening and maintaining recently introduced Special Deposit Accounts (SDAs).

The Government of Sri Lanka in consultation with the Monetary Board of the CBSL has introduced the SDA with the view to seek assistance for the national effort to overcome the effects of COVID-19 outbreak by issuing Regulations dated 08.04.2020 under the provisions of the Foreign Exchange Act (FEA).

The exemptions from procedural requirements specified in the said Regulations allow an AD to directly credit funds to an SDA without routing such funds through an Inward Investment Account under normal circumstances. The said Regulations cannot exempt ADs from complying with provisions of FEA.

In this regard, section 7(6) of FEA requires ADs to request the person who engages in a capital transaction to provide information/documents or make any declaration when it is reasonably necessary to satisfy that the said transaction is in conformity with any other laws regulating such transactions, while section 9(5) of FEA requires ADs to keep required information on any foreign exchange transaction engaged in by such dealer for a period of six years for the purpose of statistical and monitoring purposes of the CBSL.

In view of the above, CBSL reiterates that the said exemptions in the Regulations on SDAs are not related to the requirements applicable under regulations, rules, guidelines, etc. issued by the Financial Intelligence Unit of CBSL on Anti Money Laundering (AML)/Countering theFinancing of Terrorism (CFT) and the provisions of FEA. Hence, SDAs are required to be opened and maintained strictly following such laws and requirements.

Disclaimer

Central Bank of Sri Lanka published this content on 03 July 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 03 July 2020 07:38:09 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
04:19aUK PRODUCTIVITY GROWTH FROM 2008 TO 2018 : weakness was structural, not cyclical
PU
04:13aNamibia considering options for struggling national flag carrier -finance minister
RE
04:11aItaly prosecutor says Eni, Shell aware of bribes in Nigeria case
RE
04:09aVOLKSWAGEN : Components facility in Salzgitter is turning 50 – and reinventing itself with the transformation to e-mobility. For the Schoske family, the factory has long become a family affair. ...
PU
04:06aDollar edges up; Aussie and Kiwi gain slightly on U.S. and China data
RE
04:06aDollar edges up; Aussie and Kiwi gain slightly on U.S. and China data
RE
03:57aKenya private sector activity up in June, outlook gloomy -PMI
RE
03:56aIndia to scrutinize power supply parts imports from China
RE
03:54aIMMIGRATION UPDATE : Portugal | EU/Schengen Borders Reopening Conditions and Third Countries Exemptions
PU
03:53aDeterioration in S.Africa's factory activity slows in June as lockdown eases -PMI
RE
Latest news "Economy & Forex"

MOST READ NEWS

1BYD COMPANY LIMITED : Chinese Car Makers Rally After Positive Sales Forecast
2MICROSOFT CORPORATION : MICROSOFT CORP : Credit Suisse gives a Sell rating
3FLATEX AG : FLATEX AG: Free float increases to 70%
4DAIMLER AG : "ELECTRIC FIRST": Mercedes-Benz continues its strategy in the transformation to C02-neutral mobil..
5VOLKSWAGEN AG : GM's China sales drop 5% in second quarter, underperforms industry recovery

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group