Clarify Health's Kara Dennis Honored Among PharmaVOICE's “100 Most Inspiring People” in Life Sciences

Clarify Health Solutions, Inc., a pioneer in advanced healthcare analytics and care optimization, is pleased to announce that Kara Dennis, senior vice president and general manager of life sciences, has been named to the 2019 PharmaVOICE 100. This marks the second time Dennis has received the prestigious honor, having previously been included in PharmaVOICE magazine’s annual list of the most inspiring leaders in life sciences in 2015.

PharmaVOICE recognized Dennis for her efforts to help life sciences organizations leverage machine learning and advanced analytics capabilities to accelerate clinical trial site selection, define the clinical and economic benefits of therapies at scale, and enhance decision-making across product portfolios. She leads the development and delivery of Clarify’s offerings for biopharmaceutical companies and clinical research organizations (CROs), part of the company’s platform of advanced analytics solutions. Built on powerful, financial-grade technology, Clarify’s platform seamlessly integrates clinical, medical, prescription, social determinants of health, and lab data on more than 200 million patient lives.

"When it comes to improving patient journeys, Kara Dennis envisions a more holistic approach -- one in which all relevant data shape healthcare decisions in real-time,” says Taren Grom, editor, PharmaVOICE. "It’s this vision that landed her on the 2019 PharmaVOICE 100. Her drive to bring innovative technologies and new approaches to data analytics in the highly regulated world of clinical development in a safe, scientifically rigorous, and meaningful way is truly inspiring.”

In addition to leading Clarify’s life sciences business, Dennis heads up the company’s New York office. Since joining Clarify in August 2018, she has helped to build a world-class team that is part of an ecosystem fostering innovation in healthcare, in a city rich with diverse talent and opportunities to give back to the community.

“Kara is constantly looking for new and better ways to improve care delivery for patients who are navigating the health system and those participating in clinical trials,” said Clarify Health CEO and Co-Founder Jean Drouin, MD. “She is a change agent at the forefront of efforts to leverage data derived from sources outside of typical research settings and use that insight to better understand clinical pathways and optimize care journeys for patients. We’re thrilled that PharmaVOICE has recognized Kara and her inspiring commitment to advancing technology that will ultimately help life sciences organizations deliver value to patients and challenge the status quo in healthcare.”

For 15 years, PharmaVOICE magazine has recognized the most inspirational, motivational, and transformative individuals across the global life sciences industry in its annual July/August PharmaVOICE 100 issue. Among the thousands of executives nominated, PharmaVOICE selects 100 leaders based on substantive accounts that demonstrate how they have inspired or motivated their colleagues, peers, and competitors; have positively contributed to their own companies; and have given back to their communities and supported philanthropic causes. This year’s distinguished group of honorees represent a broad cross-section of the global life sciences industry -- from pharmaceutical and biotechnology, to contract research and technology, to academia and nonprofit organizations -- and a wide variety of functional areas ranging from the clinic to the C-suite.

To learn more about Dennis’ work at Clarify and view her PharmaVOICE 100 profile, please visit the July/August 2019 online digital edition of the magazine: PharmaVOICE July/August 2019

Clarify Health Solutions, Inc. delivers advanced analytics and digital solutions that empower physicians, health systems, payers, and life science organizations to optimize patient care and clinical trials. The Clarify Health platform seamlessly integrates clinical, claims, social determinant, lab, and prescription data on over 200 million lives, and leverages machine learning and artificial intelligence to generate actionable insights. The power of Clarify's cloud-based analytics stack, inspired by pioneering financial services analytics technology, drives the patient risk stratification, user engagement, and impact that differentiate our solutions. Clarify brings together committed colleagues with industry-leading backgrounds in data science, big data engineering, and enterprise software, with extensive clinical, operations, and change management expertise.

