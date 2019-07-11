Clarion University of Pennsylvania : CU follows State System tuition freeze with no increase in fees, housing costs

Paying for college becomes more challenging with each passing year. Clarion University's tuition is low compared with other colleges across Pennsylvania, but paying for college is still a challenge for many.

Understanding that affordability is a key factor for student success, the True North Initiative Task Force, established to guide university planning, made affordability one of its key recommendations.

Yesterday, Pennsylvania's State System of Higher Education announced a tuition freeze for the 2019-20 academic year, keeping basic tuition at $7,716 for in-state undergraduate students at the system's 14 universities. Clarion University has gone even further. Overall, the cost of fees at Clarion will not increase next year, and, collaborating with the Clarion University Foundation, Inc., the cost of on-campus housing for next year has also been held.

Cynthia Shapira, chair of the Board of Governors, perhaps said it best when she stated yesterday, 'Our mission is clear. These universities exist so that Pennsylvanians across all income levels can access quality higher education, and, by holding the line on tuition, we are living up to that mission.'

'This is great news for our returning students, as well as those who are, or who are considering, attending Clarion University in the fall,' said President Dale-Elizabeth Pehrsson. 'With many of our programs being nationally ranked for quality and affordability, the value of a Clarion education has never been better.'