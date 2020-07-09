Log in
ClarionDoor to Mentor Insurtechs with InsurTech NY

07/09/2020 | 02:03pm EDT

SANTA BARBARA, Calif., July 09, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As more insurtechs plan an entrance into the insurance market, many are turning to organizations like InsurTech NY, a community-based organization accelerating insurance innovation in the New York metro area, and insurtech veterans, like ClarionDoor, to advance pursuits in the insurance industry.

InsurTech NY is hosting a six-week accelerator program starting in October for growth-stage insurtechs. The accelerator will focus on three essential needs of growth-stage startups: traction, talent, and funding. Startups will work with 15 insurance companies and brokers looking to solve internal business challenges or expand distribution channels. The program will include hands-on mentor sessions, interactive workshops, and reverse pitch sessions.

“The most critical point in a startup’s life is crossing the chasm from its first customer to profitability,” said Tony Lew, managing director at InsurTech NY. “Having the ability to learn from successful insurtechs, like ClarionDoor, will enable our accelerator participants to overcome challenges and implement best practices for working with legacy insurance carriers and brokers.”

ClarionDoor is an insurtech pioneer that launched in 2010 before insurtechs even existed. Driven to revolutionize insurance technology, ClarionDoor focused on developing solutions that provide insurers with more flexibility, power, and automation through an API-First, cloud-native, digital distribution platform.  

“The insurtechs of today are reminiscent of the technology booms of the prior decades,” said Michael DeGusta, CEO at ClarionDoor. “Some will succeed, and some, unfortunately, will fail. To be competitive and successful, you need more than just a great idea. You need to have a solid business plan and the technology to support it. We are excited to share our experiences as a mentor in InsurTech NY’s Accelerator Program and to provide guidance to the new insurtechs.”

For more information, please contact Spiro Skias, Director of Product Marketing for ClarionDoor, at 814-853-7045 or spiro.skias@clariondoor.com, or visit the company website at www.clariondoor.com.

About InsurTech NY
InsurTech NY is a community-based organization to accelerate insurance innovation in the New York metro area. Founded in 2019, InsurTech NY brings together carriers, brokers, investors, and InsurTech startups via bi-monthly programs. Our mission is to drive talent to insurance, support innovation-friendly regulation, provide infrastructure to InsurTechs, and improve access to investment. For more information about InsurTech NY, please visit https://www.insurtechny.com/.

About ClarionDoor
ClarionDoor is disrupting how the insurance industry distributes insurance via an enterprise-proven, cloud-based, modern solution. ClarionDoor's customers go live in weeks, can leverage a modern platform that is designed for ongoing innovation and change, and can distribute insurance across any line of business, in any region, and partner with MGAs, brokers, and carriers as needed without the need for never-ending integration projects and ongoing hidden costs. ClarionDoor has now delivered millions of real-time quotes for over 40 insurance organizations and is committed to helping the insurance industry adapt to and innovate in the rapidly transforming digital-customer centric era. To learn more, visit www.clariondoor.com or contact us at info@clariondoor.com.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2020
