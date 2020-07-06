Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profit warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Clarity Quest Marketing : Wins HITMC Award for Best Healthcare IT Marketing Agency Website

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
07/06/2020 | 11:48am EDT

Clarity Quest Marketing was named a 2020 Medigy HITMC Award Winner in the Best Agency Website category. This award is given to the best healthcare agency website based on ease of navigation, visual appeal, mobile experience, and quality of content.

Every year, the Healthcare and IT Marketing Community (HITMC) honors the individuals and organizations who distinguished themselves. Nominations for the Awards are reviewed by a selection committee made up of industry veterans and only three are chosen as Honorees in each category. A panel of judges evaluates the Honorees and a winner is chosen.

“Clarity Quest is a deserving winner of a 2020 Medigy HITMC Award,” said John Lynn, chief editor, and founder at Healthcare Scene, the company behind HITMC. “Together, the 2020 Award Winners are a shining example of the best in healthcare marketing. It is truly inspiring to see what happens when bright, passionate people work together.”

“Sharing knowledge is a core value of our agency. Every day, members of our team think of ways to communicate best practices and tips to health IT marketers,” said Christine Slocumb, Clarity Quest’s president. “We’re honored to be named Medigy Health IT Marketing Community’s Best Agency Website.”

For a full list of Winners and Honorees for the 2020 Medigy HITMC Awards, please visit the official awards page.

About Clarity Quest

Clarity Quest inspires people to reimagine and embrace marketing so they can create an unparalleled success story. The agency provides strategic plans, branding, digital marketing, content, and advertising to biotech, healthcare technology, and medical device companies. The agency has offices in Groton, Connecticut, and Ann Arbor, Michigan. www.clarityqst.com

About The HITMC Awards

HITMC is a community – bound together by a passion for and a love of PR, communications, and marketing in healthcare and Health IT. The central idea behind HITMC is to bring together all the smart, innovative, and hard-working healthcare professionals so that we can learn from each other. We enable this by creating a culture where sharing, mutual respect, and lifting each other up is the norm. The annual HITMC Awards are an embodiment of this ethos. For more information, visit www.hitmc.com/awards.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
Latest news "Companies"
11:59aState Borrowing Can't Substitute for More Direct Aid to Cope With Recession
PU
11:59aMOLECULAR PARTNERS : announces the launch of a Private Placement of Shares by way of an Accelerated Bookbuilding
PU
11:58aSLEEP COUNTRY CANADA : Announces Second Quarter 2020 Earnings Release and Conference Call Schedule
AQ
11:57aJacksonville University Creates Two Schools In Linda Berry Stein College of Fine Arts
GL
11:57aUber to Buy Postmates for $2.65 Billion in Stock -- Update
DJ
11:56aAMCOR : Advances Sustainability Agenda With Research Into Consumer Attitudes Toward Responsible Packaging
PR
11:56aUBER TECHNOLOGIES : Shares Rise on Postmates Deal
DJ
11:54aAMOEBA : Amoéba announces the issuance of the 4th tranche of bonds convertible into shares
PU
11:54aAUDIOVALLEY : (FR) Bilan semestriel du contrat de liquidité contracté avec la Société de Bourse Gilbert Dupont
PU
11:54aEVS BROADCAST EQUIPMENT : reports update of Share Buy Back program
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1INDUSTRIAL AND COMMERCIAL BANK OF CH : Chinese Stocks Surge as Individual Investors Pile Into Market -- Update
2KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : KONGSBERG AUTOMOTIVE ASA : - Publication of prospectus and start of subscription pe..
3BOOHOO GROUP PLC : BOOHOO : Response to The Sunday Times investigation
4BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS PLC : BARRATT DEVELOPMENTS : Homebuilder Barratt's volumes drop by a third, but order boo..
5UNILEVER N.V. : UNILEVER PLC : Receives a Buy rating from Jefferies

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group