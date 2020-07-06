Clarity Quest Marketing : Wins HITMC Award for Best Healthcare IT Marketing Agency Website

Clarity Quest Marketing was named a 2020 Medigy HITMC Award Winner in the Best Agency Website category. This award is given to the best healthcare agency website based on ease of navigation, visual appeal, mobile experience, and quality of content.

Every year, the Healthcare and IT Marketing Community (HITMC) honors the individuals and organizations who distinguished themselves. Nominations for the Awards are reviewed by a selection committee made up of industry veterans and only three are chosen as Honorees in each category. A panel of judges evaluates the Honorees and a winner is chosen.

“Clarity Quest is a deserving winner of a 2020 Medigy HITMC Award,” said John Lynn, chief editor, and founder at Healthcare Scene, the company behind HITMC. “Together, the 2020 Award Winners are a shining example of the best in healthcare marketing. It is truly inspiring to see what happens when bright, passionate people work together.”

“Sharing knowledge is a core value of our agency. Every day, members of our team think of ways to communicate best practices and tips to health IT marketers,” said Christine Slocumb, Clarity Quest’s president. “We’re honored to be named Medigy Health IT Marketing Community’s Best Agency Website.”

For a full list of Winners and Honorees for the 2020 Medigy HITMC Awards, please visit the official awards page.

About Clarity Quest

Clarity Quest inspires people to reimagine and embrace marketing so they can create an unparalleled success story. The agency provides strategic plans, branding, digital marketing, content, and advertising to biotech, healthcare technology, and medical device companies. The agency has offices in Groton, Connecticut, and Ann Arbor, Michigan. www.clarityqst.com

About The HITMC Awards

HITMC is a community – bound together by a passion for and a love of PR, communications, and marketing in healthcare and Health IT. The central idea behind HITMC is to bring together all the smart, innovative, and hard-working healthcare professionals so that we can learn from each other. We enable this by creating a culture where sharing, mutual respect, and lifting each other up is the norm. The annual HITMC Awards are an embodiment of this ethos. For more information, visit www.hitmc.com/awards.

