Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Clarivate Analytics : files annual report with the SEC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
06/07/2019 | 07:01am EDT

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, June 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics plc (NYSE: CCC; CCC.WS), a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, has filed its annual report for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2018, including the quarterly period ended March 31, 2019, on Form 20-F with the US Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The report is available at the SEC's website, www.sec.gov, as well as on Clarivate's website http://ir.clarivate.com/wp-content/uploads/dlm_uploads/2019/05/tv521656_Clarivate-Analytics-PLC_20-F-AsFiled.pdf. Shareholders may receive a hard copy of the annual report on Form 20-F, which includes Clarivate's audited financial statements, free of charge upon request to investor.relations@clarivate.com.

Clarivate Analytics logo

About Clarivate Analytics
Clarivate Analytics™ is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. We have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science™, Cortellis™, Derwent™, CompuMark™, MarkMonitor™ and Techstreet™. Today, Clarivate Analytics is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help our clients reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and the report referenced herein may contain forward-looking statements regarding Clarivate Analytics. Forward-looking statements provide Clarivate Analytics' current expectations or forecasts of future events and may include statements regarding results, anticipated synergies and other future expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including factors outside of Clarivate Analytics' control that may cause actual results to differ materially. Clarivate Analytics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarivate-analytics-files-annual-report-with-the-sec-300863535.html

SOURCE Clarivate Analytics


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:33aBLACKROCK FRONTIERS INV TST : Investment Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:33aBLACKROCK ENERGY&RESOURCES INCM TRST : Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PU
07:32aDEUTSCHE TELEKOM : IBM, T-Systems scrap mainframe venture after German criticism
RE
07:31aAPPLIED THERAPEUTICS : to Present Data Highlighting AT-001 for the Treatment of Diabetic Cardiomyopathy in Late Breaking Session at the American Diabetes Association 79th Annual Scientific Sessions
AQ
07:31aEXEL COMPOSITES PLC : Announcement regarding change in shareholdings
AQ
07:31aApplied Materials Announces Cash Dividend
GL
07:31aXPO LOGISTICS : Named Winning 'W' Company for Gender Diversity of Its Board of Directors
GL
07:31aVerus international names chief financial officer
GL
07:30aSanofi Shares Post Healthy Gains After New CEO News
DJ
07:28aGAZPROM NEFT' : Neft signs a Memorandum of Cooperation with the Yamalo-Nenets Autonomous Okrug on establishing a technology centre for developing the region's Achimovsky reserves
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About