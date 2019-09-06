Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Clarivate Analytics : plc prices secondary offering of ordinary shares

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/06/2019 | 06:01am EDT

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, Sept. 6, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics plc (NYSE:CCC; CCC.WS) (the "Company"), a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced the pricing of its previously announced underwritten secondary offering of 34.5 million ordinary shares by affiliated funds of Onex Corporation and Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA), together with certain other shareholders, at $16.00 per share. The selling shareholders have granted the underwriters an option to purchase up to 5.175 million additional ordinary shares. The Company will not receive any of the proceeds from the sale of its ordinary shares by the selling shareholders. The offering is expected to close on September 10, 2019, subject to customary closing conditions.

Clarivate Analytics logo

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

The offering is being made only by means of a prospectus.  Copies of the preliminary prospectus related to the offering may be obtained from Citigroup Global Markets Inc., c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (800) 831-9146 or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 866-471-2526, email: Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com. A registration statement on Form F-1 (including a prospectus) was filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") on September 3, 2019 and has become effective.   The filing is available for free on the Company's website (http://ir.clarivate.com) and at www.sec.gov.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any offer of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and oral statements included herein may contain forward-looking statements regarding Clarivate Analytics. Forward-looking statements provide Clarivate Analytics' current expectations or forecasts of future events and may include statements regarding results, anticipated synergies and other future expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including factors outside of Clarivate Analytics' control that may cause actual results to differ materially. Clarivate Analytics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Clarivate Analytics
Clarivate Analytics™ is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. We have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science™, Cortellis™, Derwent™, CompuMark™, MarkMonitor™ and Techstreet™. Today, Clarivate Analytics is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help customers reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Clarivate and its logo, as well as all other trademarks used herein are trademarks of their respective owners and used under license.

 

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarivate-analytics-plc-prices-secondary-offering-of-ordinary-shares-300913089.html

SOURCE Clarivate Analytics


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:16aVOLKSWAGEN : Audi at the IAA Frankfurt 2019
AQ
06:12aMAYER : Final judgement - updates on the winding up petition against gz mayer
PU
06:12aXEROS TECHNOLOGY : Notice of Results
PU
06:12aBCA MARKETPLACE : Form 8.5 (EPT/RI)- BCA Marketplace plc
PU
06:12aONEX : Partners and BPEA Announce Secondary Offering of Clarivate Analytics
PU
06:12aEMPEROR ENTERTAINMENT HOTEL : Next Day Disclosure Return - Share Buybacks and Cancellation of bought back shares
PU
06:12aLE SAUNDA : Unaudited Operational Data of Retail Business for the three months ended 31 August 2019 and Positive Profit Alert
PU
06:12aF8 ENTERPRISES : Mthly Return of Movements in Securities for the mth ended 31 Aug 2019
PU
06:11aCHIPMOS TECHNOLOGIES : to Host Investor Meetings in Singapore with Cathay Securities Corp.
PR
06:11aANGLO AMERICAN : Botswana, De Beers Advance Diamond-Sales Negotiation -Bloomberg
DJ
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group