Clarivate Analytics : to present at Baird's 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on June 5, 2019

05/30/2019 | 07:31am EDT

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, May 30, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE: CCC; CCC.WS), a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced that Jerre Stead, Executive Chairman and CEO, will present at Baird's 2019 Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference on Wednesday, June 5, 2019 in New York. The presentation is scheduled for 4:55 p.m. Eastern time.

Clarivate Analytics logo

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Clarivate website at http://ir.clarivate.com/events/. A replay of the webcast will be available for 90 days after the conclusion of the live event via the same website link.

About Clarivate Analytics
Clarivate Analytics is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. We have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science, Cortellis, Derwent, CompuMark, MarkMonitor and Techstreet. Today, Clarivate Analytics is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help our clients reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit www.clarivate.com.

Forward-Looking Statements
This press release and oral statements made at the conference may contain forward-looking statements regarding Clarivate Analytics. Forward-looking statements provide Clarivate Analytics' current expectations or forecasts of future events and may include statements regarding results, anticipated synergies and other future expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including factors outside of Clarivate Analytics' control that may cause actual results to differ materially. Clarivate Analytics undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarivate-analytics-to-present-at-bairds-2019-global-consumer-technology--services-conference-on-june-5-2019-300858826.html

SOURCE Clarivate Analytics


© PRNewswire 2019
