Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Clarivate Analytics : to present at J.P. Morgan's Ultimate Services Investor Conference on November 13, 2019

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
11/07/2019 | 08:01am EST

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, Nov. 7, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Analytics Plc (NYSE: CCC; CCC.WS), a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation, today announced that Jerre Stead, Executive Chairman and CEO, will present at J.P. Morgan's, Ultimate Services Investor Conference on Wednesday, November 13, 2019 in New York. The presentation is scheduled for 2:05 p.m. Eastern time.

Clarivate Analytics logo

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Investor Relations section of the Clarivate website at http://ir.clarivate.com/Event-Calendar. A replay of the webcast will be available for 30 days after the conclusion of the live event via http://bit.ly/Clarivate11132019. 

About Clarivate Analytics
Clarivate Analytics™ is a global leader in providing trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. We have built some of the most trusted brands across the innovation lifecycle, including Web of Science™, Cortellis™, Derwent™, CompuMark™, MarkMonitor™ and Techstreet™. Today, Clarivate Analytics is on a bold entrepreneurial mission to help our clients reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing innovations. For more information, please visit clarivate.com.

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarivate-analytics-to-present-at-jp-morgans-ultimate-services-investor-conference-on-november-13-2019-300953636.html

SOURCE Clarivate Analytics


© PRNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
08:10aMEREDITH CORP : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:10aMEIRAGTX HOLDINGS PLC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
08:10aBLACKSTONE : Apria Delivers Essential Oxygen Equipment to Those Impacted by California Wildfires
BU
08:10aMSG NETWORKS : Fiscal 1Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
08:10aHEADSPACE : Launches Healthy Happy America Campaign
BU
08:10aZIX : Sets November 2019 Financial Conference Schedule
BU
08:10aPetrobras, CNODC Win Rights to Produce Oil From Aram Offshore Field
DJ
08:10aFIDELITY INVESTMENTS : ® Continues to Push the Investment Frontier With Launch of Four New Thematic Investment Products
BU
08:10aTransphorm Ships Over Half a Million GaN Power Devices for Multi-kilowatt Class Applications
BU
08:09aSEATTLE GENETICS : Announces Multiple ADCETRIS® (Brentuximab Vedotin) Presentations at the ASH Annual Meeting
BU
Latest news "Companies"
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group