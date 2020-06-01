Log in
Clarivate Plc : Announces Offering of Ordinary Shares

06/01/2020 | 04:49pm EDT

LONDON and PHILADELPHIA, June 1, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CCC), a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation, announced today that Clarivate intends to offer 14 million ordinary shares, and affiliated shareholders of Onex Corporation and Baring Private Equity Asia (BPEA) and certain other shareholders intend to offer 26 million ordinary shares in an underwritten public offering. Certain of the selling shareholders are expected to grant the underwriters an option to purchase up to 6 million additional ordinary shares.

Clarivate intends to use its net proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes. Clarivate will not receive any proceeds from the sale of ordinary shares by the selling shareholders.

Citigroup Global Markets Inc. and Goldman Sachs and Co. LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering.

Clarivate has filed a registration statement on Form S-1 (including a prospectus) with the Securities and Exchange Commission ("SEC") relating to the offered ordinary shares but said registration statement has not yet become effective. The ordinary shares may not be sold nor any offer to buy be accepted prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The filing is available for free on www.sec.gov. You can also request a copy of this document by contacting Citigroup Global Markets Inc. c/o Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, telephone: (800) 831-9146; or Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 200 West Street, New York, NY 10282, telephone: 866-471-2526, email: Prospectus-ny@ny.email.gs.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any offer of these securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such jurisdiction.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release and oral statements included herein may contain forward-looking statements regarding Clarivate. Forward-looking statements provide Clarivate's current expectations or forecasts of future events and may include statements regarding results, anticipated synergies and other future expectations. These statements involve risks and uncertainties including factors outside of Clarivate's control that may cause actual results to differ materially. Clarivate undertakes no obligation to update or revise the statements made herein, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.

About Clarivate

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing trusted information and insights to accelerate the pace of innovation. We offer subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise that cover the entire lifecycle of innovation – from foundational research and ideas to protection and commercialization. Today, we're setting a trail-blazing course to help customers turn bold ideas into life-changing inventions. Our portfolio consists of some of the world's most trusted information brands, including the Web of Science™, Cortellis™, Derwent™, CompuMark™, MarkMonitor™ and Techstreet™.  

Cision
View original content to download multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clarivate-plc-announces-offering-of-ordinary-shares-301068795.html

SOURCE Clarivate Plc


© PRNewswire 2020
