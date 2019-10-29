Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Clarizen : Launches New Clarizen : Go Features to Help Enterprises Drive Agile Adoption

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/29/2019 | 09:09am EDT

Clarizen Go provides teams with a simple, visual way of getting their work done, keeping track of their progress, and meeting their goals

Clarizen, the global leader in enterprise collaborative work management, today announced it has added several new features to its Clarizen Go task management solution to enable enterprise teams to meet their goals while adopting simple agile workflows.

Innovative companies like LogMeIn and M Squared Lasers are using Clarizen Go to help their teams get more done faster, and make it easy for project stakeholders to manage and visualize processes, status updates, and dependencies of both agile and waterfall work.

“Our PMO team supports multi-functional projects, so we needed a flexible solution which could allow each team to manage their work in a variety of ways,” said Krista Coquia, Manager, Program Management Office, LogMeIn. “Clarizen Go provides that flexibility, and also gives us the ability to consolidate the previously disparate project data into a cohesive dashboard for managers to look at the total project asks. Numerous functional teams are able to jointly prioritize the work and make commitments based upon the overall workload. Additionally, we can track status for a variety of teams and provide concise, easy-to-understand updates to stakeholders.”

“We found that Clarizen Go is easy to use, so our teams were quick to adopt it and get up and running on their projects,” said Simon Cole, Director, Programmes, Projects, and Change Management at M Squared Lasers. “It enables us to get more work done and meet our project goals and deadlines.”

Making the transition to agile is a gradual process, so many enterprises are operating in a hybrid state with some teams, processes or projects becoming agile, while others are waterfall. A common challenge is breaking down the silos that separate the teams and make it difficult to track who is working on what, and what progress they’re making. Clarizen Go breaks down those silos by eliminating the need to update spreadsheets and other time-wasting manual processes, while improving collaboration and providing project managers with the visibility they need across all enterprise work.

Work Your Way, Get More Done

The new features expand on the ability for users to add guests to increase collaboration, provide a summary view to resolve any potential bottlenecks more quickly, and use public APIs to integrate with more business systems to streamline oversight.

These new Clarizen Go features include:

  • Work the way you prefer: Clarizen Go supports multiple methods of working, whether that’s Kanban, Scrum or Scrumban. Sprint planning and tracking helps users make iterative progress towards a well-defined goal. It’s even possible to combine both Kanban and Scrum in one project or product.
  • Quickly identify and resolve bottlenecks: Summary views identify potential bottlenecks in advance to enable rebalancing the workload across team members to ensure milestones and deadlines are met.
  • Collaborate with anyone: Invite new internal collaborators as well as third party stakeholders, such as customers, partners, and stakeholders.

“Clarizen Go strikes the perfect balance between teams who want to adopt agile methods and portfolio managers who seek the visibility they need to ensure that teams are focused on business priorities and on making progress against corporate timelines,” said Yoav Boaz, Vice President Products, Clarizen. “Whether a company employs traditional plan-based project management, an agile model, or something in between, Clarizen’s hybrid approach allows teams to use Clarizen One and Clarizen Go to work the way they want, and gives managers access to unified reporting across all projects in their portfolio.”

Availability

All of the new Clarizen Go features described above are available now—follow this link to learn more and request a demonstration.

Enterprises can use Clarizen Go on a stand-alone basis or with the Clarizen One project management solution, recently named an August 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Project and Portfolio Management (PPM), to manage the full work lifecycle from strategy to planning to execution.

About Clarizen

Clarizen connects work across the enterprise, turning ideas into strategies, plans, and action. With Clarizen, organizations can work the way they want to work and have real time-visibility into all their workstreams. This keeps teams focused on the things that matter, delivers results faster, and helps them exceed their company goals and customers’ expectations. Thousands of global customers, such as Bartle Bogle Hegarty (BBH) London, Dell, Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), Box and Shaw Industries, across a wide variety of industries in 124 countries rely on Clarizen to help them achieve their business goals. To learn more, visit clarizen.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:23aMiniCo Insurance Agency Selects IVANS Markets to Drive Digital Distribution
GL
09:22aBEL FUSE : NEW - Automotive Ethernet ICMs
PU
09:22aSHANGHAI ELECTRIC : Continuing connected transactions and discloseable transactions
PU
09:22aATLANTIC INSURANCE PUBLIC : is delighted to officially announce a new partnership with Cyprus Airways
PU
09:22aYICHANG HEC CHANGJIANG PHARMACEUTICAL : Adjustments to the original annual caps of the continuing connected transactions under the 2018-2020 framework api purchase agreement
PU
09:22aSYNOPSYS : Ships More Than 3,000 HAPS-80 Prototyping Systems
PU
09:22aSYNOPSYS : Accelerates Cloud Computing SoC Designs with New Die-to-Die PHY IP in Advanced 7nm FinFET Process
PU
09:22aPPHE HOTEL : Critically acclaimed London Victoria restaurant, TOZI, are proud to announce their Dutch debut in Amsterdam
PU
09:22aRELEVIUM TECHNOLOGIES : Enters Into LOI to Unlock Value of Wholly Owned Subsidiary BGX E-Health LLC and Announces Conference Call With CEO
AQ
09:21aCOGNETIVITY NEUROSCIENCES : achieves enrollment threshold for clinical evaluation study, enabling registration of ICA platform for CE marking
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1ALPHABET : Google's search for sales in cloud, hardware clip Alphabet profit
2Amazon could challenge loss of $10 billion Pentagon cloud deal as early as next week
3BP PLC : BP profits fall 40% as oil prices slide
4ORANGE : ORANGE : 3Q Revenue Edged Up; Declares Interim Dividend
5Most Southeast Asian markets gain on trade deal hopes; Philippines leads

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group