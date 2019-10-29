Clarizen : Launches New Clarizen : Go Features to Help Enterprises Drive Agile Adoption

Clarizen Go provides teams with a simple, visual way of getting their work done, keeping track of their progress, and meeting their goals

Clarizen, the global leader in enterprise collaborative work management, today announced it has added several new features to its Clarizen Go task management solution to enable enterprise teams to meet their goals while adopting simple agile workflows.

Innovative companies like LogMeIn and M Squared Lasers are using Clarizen Go to help their teams get more done faster, and make it easy for project stakeholders to manage and visualize processes, status updates, and dependencies of both agile and waterfall work.

“Our PMO team supports multi-functional projects, so we needed a flexible solution which could allow each team to manage their work in a variety of ways,” said Krista Coquia, Manager, Program Management Office, LogMeIn. “Clarizen Go provides that flexibility, and also gives us the ability to consolidate the previously disparate project data into a cohesive dashboard for managers to look at the total project asks. Numerous functional teams are able to jointly prioritize the work and make commitments based upon the overall workload. Additionally, we can track status for a variety of teams and provide concise, easy-to-understand updates to stakeholders.”

“We found that Clarizen Go is easy to use, so our teams were quick to adopt it and get up and running on their projects,” said Simon Cole, Director, Programmes, Projects, and Change Management at M Squared Lasers. “It enables us to get more work done and meet our project goals and deadlines.”

Making the transition to agile is a gradual process, so many enterprises are operating in a hybrid state with some teams, processes or projects becoming agile, while others are waterfall. A common challenge is breaking down the silos that separate the teams and make it difficult to track who is working on what, and what progress they’re making. Clarizen Go breaks down those silos by eliminating the need to update spreadsheets and other time-wasting manual processes, while improving collaboration and providing project managers with the visibility they need across all enterprise work.

Work Your Way, Get More Done

The new features expand on the ability for users to add guests to increase collaboration, provide a summary view to resolve any potential bottlenecks more quickly, and use public APIs to integrate with more business systems to streamline oversight.

These new Clarizen Go features include:

Work the way you prefer: Clarizen Go supports multiple methods of working, whether that’s Kanban, Scrum or Scrumban. Sprint planning and tracking helps users make iterative progress towards a well-defined goal. It’s even possible to combine both Kanban and Scrum in one project or product.

Summary views identify potential bottlenecks in advance to enable rebalancing the workload across team members to ensure milestones and deadlines are met. It's even possible to combine both Kanban and Scrum in one project or product.

Summary views identify potential bottlenecks in advance to enable rebalancing the workload across team members to ensure milestones and deadlines are met. Collaborate with anyone: Invite new internal collaborators as well as third party stakeholders, such as customers, partners, and stakeholders.

“Clarizen Go strikes the perfect balance between teams who want to adopt agile methods and portfolio managers who seek the visibility they need to ensure that teams are focused on business priorities and on making progress against corporate timelines,” said Yoav Boaz, Vice President Products, Clarizen. “Whether a company employs traditional plan-based project management, an agile model, or something in between, Clarizen’s hybrid approach allows teams to use Clarizen One and Clarizen Go to work the way they want, and gives managers access to unified reporting across all projects in their portfolio.”

Availability

All of the new Clarizen Go features described above are available now—follow this link to learn more and request a demonstration.

Enterprises can use Clarizen Go on a stand-alone basis or with the Clarizen One project management solution, recently named an August 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Project and Portfolio Management (PPM), to manage the full work lifecycle from strategy to planning to execution.

