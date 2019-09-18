Clarizen : is Recognized as an August 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice for Project and Portfolio Management

The Gartner Peer Insights Customers' Choice Distinction Is Based on Feedback and Ratings from End-User Professionals Who Have Experience Purchasing, Implementing and/or Using Clarizen One

Clarizen, the global leader in enterprise collaborative work management, today announced it has been named an August 2019 Gartner Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for Project and Portfolio Management (PPM) for the second consecutive year. Software providers covered under this market definition aim to support the selection, planning and execution of a variety of different work packages or containers, including, but not limited to, traditional projects.

Gartner asked Clarizen’s customers to describe their experiences implementing and operating Clarizen One, as well as working with Clarizen’s customer support team, which has achieved at least a 98.43% CSAT for 10 consecutive quarters - a factor of four better than the industry benchmark.

Clarizen One earned a combined rating of 4.5 out 5 among businesses with greater than $50 million in revenue, the highest rating among all enterprise-class solutions Gartner evaluated. Additionally, 83 percent of customers indicated their willingness to recommend Clarizen.

“These numbers reflect a very high level of customer satisfaction, and that’s what makes being named a Peer Insights Customers’ Choice for a second year in-a-row especially gratifying,” said Clarizen CEO Boaz Chalamish. “I want to thank our customers for sharing their feedback with Gartner, and reiterate our commitment to helping them become more agile as they strive to deliver value on a recurring, faster timeline. Clarizen One ensures PMOs maintain full visibility and control as their roles expand beyond the IT department to incorporate the project management needs across the entire organization.”

One customer called Clarizen One "powerful, configurable yet simple and beautiful UI… (the) best solution out there,” and added:

“I reviewed many options while shopping for a solution and I'm delighted with my choice. I actively recommend Clarizen internally to other teams within my organization. The Clarizen team is a pleasure to work with. I especially appreciate the free bi-weekly webinars, which offer administrators an open platform to share their questions where a Clarizen expert assists and walks you through solutions and/or recommendations. Great phone application to facilitate usage for the folks on the go."

In addition to being named a Peer Insights Customers’ Choice, Clarizen received the highest score for Collaborative PPM out of the 21 solutions evaluated in the separate Gartner Critical Capabilities for Project Portfolio Management report.

