Clark Capital Announces Structural Enhancements to Operations and Business Development Teams

As part of the reorganization, Denise Clark Williams, Chief Operating Officer, will now oversee the Account Operations, Trading and Portfolio Administration, and Custom Implementation Teams. Denise will be supported by Chad Painter, who has been promoted to Director of Operations. Williams joined the firm in 1987 as its first full-time employee and has held roles across the business during her tenure.

“Despite a challenging environment for active managers, we’ve experienced tremendous growth, increasing our assets from $3 billion in 2015 to over $14 billion today, said Brendan Clark, CFA®, Chief Executive Officer. Our growth is a testament to the value and partnership we are providing to advisors and their clients. As we continue to grow, we believe this cohesive operational structure under Denise’s proven leadership will help us drive efficiencies so we can deliver an even stronger client experience.”

Chris Cullen, CIMA®, has been promoted to Chief Distribution Officer. Chris will continue to manage the firm’s Sales Team with added responsibilities. Clark Capital’s Key Accounts, Client Portfolio Management, and Marketing Departments will now report directly to Chris to align the firm’s distribution efforts.

“Since joining Clark Capital, Chris has developed an exceptional Sales Team that is focused on delivering asset management excellence and creating trusted partnerships with advisors and their clients,” said Brendan Clark. “Our growth over the past few years has really come down to executing on a successful client-first distribution strategy, and we are excited to have Chris lead these efforts going forward. Our opportunity as a firm now is to accelerate our momentum and build on our strengths as we continue to create scale in our business.”

Clark Capital Management Group is an independent asset management firm providing institutional quality investment strategies to individual investors, corporations, foundations, and retirement plans. The firm was founded in 1986 by Harry Clark, Executive Chairman, and has been entrusted with over $14.3 billion* in assets.

Our investment philosophy is driven by a single-minded focus: to add value for our collective clients. This focus enables us to seek superior risk-adjusted returns over full market cycles through a disciplined process focused on three principles: meaningful diversification, opportunistic asset allocation, and personalized risk management. It compels us to maintain a long-term perspective and provide innovative investment management strategies that enable advisors to deliver investment success to their clients.

Portfolio Managers utilize both a relative strength, top down methodology and a fundamental, bottom-up methodology across fixed income, equity, alternative, and diversified asset allocation strategies.

