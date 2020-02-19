Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsForexCryptocurrenciesCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Clark Construction Group :'s Tim Lamson Named a Top Young Professional by ENR Southeast

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
02/19/2020 | 02:04pm EST

Tim Lamson, vice president at Clark Construction Group, has been named as a member of Engineering News-Record (ENR) Southeast’s 2020 class of Top Young Professionals.

ENR Southeast’s Top Young Professionals award recognizes young professionals who represent the best of the region’s construction and design industries. The 2020 Top Young Professionals were judged by their leadership qualities, career progression, philanthropic efforts, and involvement in creating landmark projects.

In his role as vice president, Lamson oversees Clark’s operations in Nashville, which has grown by more than 30 people over the past year. Clark Construction, which has been building in Nashville for a decade, is currently constructing multiple phases of Nashville Yards in a joint venture with Bell & Associates. The first phase includes a 24-story, 784,000-square-foot Grand Hyatt hotel. The second phase includes a 24-story office tower and associated parking garage. The Clark/Bell team is also providing preconstruction services for the remaining phases of the Nashville Yards project. The multi-phase, 17-acre mixed-use development project will ultimately feature office, retail, residential, and entertainment space. Once complete, this $1 billion project will be the largest private development in Nashville’s history.

In 2018, Lamson relocated to Tennessee to further solidify Clark’s long-term building presence in Nashville. During his 15 years at Clark, he has worked on complex, high-profile projects throughout the eastern half of the United States, including Virginia, Washington, DC, Connecticut, and Illinois.

Lamson’s career has been punctuated by mega projects that ultimately become iconic additions to the local landscape. Previously, Lamson led construction of the 1,205-room McCormick Place Marriott Marquis, a $350 million design-build hotel project in Chicago that the project team delivered in just 25 months. In addition, Lamson also served as project executive for the construction of the University of Connecticut Ambulatory Care Center. Despite an aggressive schedule, the facility’s parking garage was delivered a year ahead of schedule and the overall project was delivered on-time.

Outside of Clark, Lamson has helped to foster a growing relationship between the Clark/Bell team at Nashville Yards and Luke 14:12, a non-profit soup kitchen in Nashville. Currently, the team serves lunch at the kitchen twice per month. Lamson has also served as a Big Brother mentor for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the National Capital Area.

Learn more about ENR Southeast’s 2020 class of Top Young Professionals program and winners at https://www.enr.com/articles/48434-enr-southeasts-2020-top-young-professionals.

About Clark Construction Group

Clark Construction Group, LLC is one of the nation’s most experienced and respected providers of construction services. American-owned and operated since 1906, Clark is consistently ranked by leading industry organizations as one of the largest general building and civil construction companies with annual revenues of approximately $5 billion. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company has offices strategically located to serve clients throughout the country. Over the last decade, Clark has built some of Nashville’s largest landmarks – including Music City Center, Vanderbilt University’s Engineering and Science Building, and is currently delivering multiple phases at Nashville Yards. With a growing team and experienced leadership, Clark’s presence in Nashville continues to grow steadily.


© Business Wire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
02:26pURALKALI : has successfully conducted a Placement of Bonds for the amount of RUB 30 billion
PU
02:26pPUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM NEFT : Gazprom Neft sets a new record with a 6.20% interest rate on a new five-year RUB10 billion bond issue
PU
02:26pCanada and Ontario Invest in Cattle Industry Competitiveness
PU
02:25pARES STRATEGIC MINING : Announces the Closing of its $1.8MM Financing
AQ
02:25pINSTONE REAL ESTATE GROUP AG : Preliminary Results 2019
EQ
02:25pXCEL ENERGY INC. : Board Increases 2020 Common Dividend 6.2%, Declares Dividend on Common Stock
BU
02:22pABRAPLATA RESOURCE : IIROC Trading Resumption - ABRA
AQ
02:21pFrench judges step up Ghosn probe over palace party, Oman dealings
RE
02:21pTHE ENVIRONMENTAL FINANCIAL CONSULTING GROUP : (EFCG) announces the addition of three C-level A/E/C executives to its advisory team.
PR
02:16pIMMOBILIARE GRANDE DISTRIBUZIONE SIIQ S P A : Notice of change in share capital
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1EXCLUSIVE: 'Made in Russia' passenger jet finds a single buyer, Aeroflot
2WIRECARD AG : WIRECARD : to Work With Raiffeisen to Provide Payments Services in Eastern Europe
3NISSAN MOTOR CO., LTD. : Renault shares fall after Moody's cuts its debt to 'junk' status
4ING GROEP N.V. : ING GROEP N : Liberian, Dutch and Indonesian NGOs Report ING Bank Over Oil Palm Investment
5LLOYDS BANKING GROUP : LLOYDS BANKING : 2019 Results

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group