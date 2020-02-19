Clark Construction Group :'s Tim Lamson Named a Top Young Professional by ENR Southeast

Tim Lamson, vice president at Clark Construction Group, has been named as a member of Engineering News-Record (ENR) Southeast’s 2020 class of Top Young Professionals.

ENR Southeast’s Top Young Professionals award recognizes young professionals who represent the best of the region’s construction and design industries. The 2020 Top Young Professionals were judged by their leadership qualities, career progression, philanthropic efforts, and involvement in creating landmark projects.

In his role as vice president, Lamson oversees Clark’s operations in Nashville, which has grown by more than 30 people over the past year. Clark Construction, which has been building in Nashville for a decade, is currently constructing multiple phases of Nashville Yards in a joint venture with Bell & Associates. The first phase includes a 24-story, 784,000-square-foot Grand Hyatt hotel. The second phase includes a 24-story office tower and associated parking garage. The Clark/Bell team is also providing preconstruction services for the remaining phases of the Nashville Yards project. The multi-phase, 17-acre mixed-use development project will ultimately feature office, retail, residential, and entertainment space. Once complete, this $1 billion project will be the largest private development in Nashville’s history.

In 2018, Lamson relocated to Tennessee to further solidify Clark’s long-term building presence in Nashville. During his 15 years at Clark, he has worked on complex, high-profile projects throughout the eastern half of the United States, including Virginia, Washington, DC, Connecticut, and Illinois.

Lamson’s career has been punctuated by mega projects that ultimately become iconic additions to the local landscape. Previously, Lamson led construction of the 1,205-room McCormick Place Marriott Marquis, a $350 million design-build hotel project in Chicago that the project team delivered in just 25 months. In addition, Lamson also served as project executive for the construction of the University of Connecticut Ambulatory Care Center. Despite an aggressive schedule, the facility’s parking garage was delivered a year ahead of schedule and the overall project was delivered on-time.

Outside of Clark, Lamson has helped to foster a growing relationship between the Clark/Bell team at Nashville Yards and Luke 14:12, a non-profit soup kitchen in Nashville. Currently, the team serves lunch at the kitchen twice per month. Lamson has also served as a Big Brother mentor for the Big Brothers Big Sisters of the National Capital Area.

Learn more about ENR Southeast’s 2020 class of Top Young Professionals program and winners at https://www.enr.com/articles/48434-enr-southeasts-2020-top-young-professionals.

Clark Construction Group, LLC is one of the nation’s most experienced and respected providers of construction services. American-owned and operated since 1906, Clark is consistently ranked by leading industry organizations as one of the largest general building and civil construction companies with annual revenues of approximately $5 billion. Headquartered in Bethesda, Maryland, the company has offices strategically located to serve clients throughout the country. Over the last decade, Clark has built some of Nashville’s largest landmarks – including Music City Center, Vanderbilt University’s Engineering and Science Building, and is currently delivering multiple phases at Nashville Yards. With a growing team and experienced leadership, Clark’s presence in Nashville continues to grow steadily.

