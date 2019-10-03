Log in
Clark Nuber PS : Announces Fall Staff Promotions

10/03/2019 | 10:31am EDT

Clark Nuber PS, a Top 100 CPA and consulting firm headquartered in the Seattle metropolitan area, congratulates the following team members on their promotions. The promotions were effective as of October 1, 2019.

Promotion to Principal
Allison Miller, Audit
Mike Nurse, Accounting and Consulting Services

Promotion to Senior Manager
Amanda Brault, Tax
Julianna D'Angelo, Accounting and Consulting Services
Frances Olson, Tax
Joseph Purvis, Audit

Promotion to Manager
Laura Becker, Audit
Ariel Bourbonnie, Audit
Grace Chu, Accounting and Consulting Services
Brianne Lind, Audit
Joey McGahan, Tax

Promotion to Senior
Kira Crowder, Accounting and Consulting Services
Deenpreet Dhaliwal, Audit
John Galus, Audit
Mariah Katzberg, Audit
Nick Kopet, Audit
Sara Lebaron, Tax
Jordynn Mannschreck, Accounting and Consulting Services
Keith Richards, Tax
Tyler Willett, Tax

“Congratulations to these outstanding professionals for moving up into the next stage of their careers. Each of them has demonstrated a desire for professional growth and a consistent commitment to our clients, to the firm, and to our values. We count ourselves truly fortunate to have them as a part of our team,” said Rob Wheeler, CEO.

About Clark Nuber PS

Clark Nuber is ranked among both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today’s national lists of “Top 100 Firms.” We serve privately held and family businesses, angel and venture-backed companies, public companies, foundations, not-for-profit and public sector organizations, and high net worth individuals and their families. Our services include financial statement audits; internal audit support; risk management; internal control systems; indirect cost rate consulting; merger and acquisition services; federal, state, and international tax planning and compliance; CFO/Controller/accounting services; and specialty audits, including employee benefit plans and government grants.


© Business Wire 2019
