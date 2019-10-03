Clark Nuber PS : Announces Fall Staff Promotions

Clark Nuber PS, a Top 100 CPA and consulting firm headquartered in the Seattle metropolitan area, congratulates the following team members on their promotions. The promotions were effective as of October 1, 2019.

Promotion to Principal

Allison Miller, Audit

Mike Nurse, Accounting and Consulting Services

Promotion to Senior Manager

Amanda Brault, Tax

Julianna D'Angelo, Accounting and Consulting Services

Frances Olson, Tax

Joseph Purvis, Audit

Promotion to Manager

Laura Becker, Audit

Ariel Bourbonnie, Audit

Grace Chu, Accounting and Consulting Services

Brianne Lind, Audit

Joey McGahan, Tax

Promotion to Senior

Kira Crowder, Accounting and Consulting Services

Deenpreet Dhaliwal, Audit

John Galus, Audit

Mariah Katzberg, Audit

Nick Kopet, Audit

Sara Lebaron, Tax

Jordynn Mannschreck, Accounting and Consulting Services

Keith Richards, Tax

Tyler Willett, Tax

“Congratulations to these outstanding professionals for moving up into the next stage of their careers. Each of them has demonstrated a desire for professional growth and a consistent commitment to our clients, to the firm, and to our values. We count ourselves truly fortunate to have them as a part of our team,” said Rob Wheeler, CEO.

About Clark Nuber PS

Clark Nuber is ranked among both Inside Public Accounting and Accounting Today’s national lists of “Top 100 Firms.” We serve privately held and family businesses, angel and venture-backed companies, public companies, foundations, not-for-profit and public sector organizations, and high net worth individuals and their families. Our services include financial statement audits; internal audit support; risk management; internal control systems; indirect cost rate consulting; merger and acquisition services; federal, state, and international tax planning and compliance; CFO/Controller/accounting services; and specialty audits, including employee benefit plans and government grants.

