Clark Nuber PS : Honored To Be Named a Top 100 Firm in the U.S.

Nuber PS, a CPA and consulting firm headquartered in the Seattle
metropolitan area, has been recognized as an INSIDE
Public Accounting (IPA) “Top 100 Firm in the U.S.”
Now in its 28th year, IPA’s annual rankings of the Top 100
through 300 largest firms in the U.S. are listed from the
multi-billion-dollar Big 4 to firms of roughly $10 million in net
revenue. The rankings are compiled from data gathered in the annual IPA
Survey and Analysis of Firms, which attracts participation from nearly
600 firms.
“The accounting industry has seen much activity in terms of mergers and
acquisitions. As a one-office firm committed to a primarily organic
growth strategy, we are a rarity on this list. Our Top 100 ranking can
be attributed to our consistent focus on helping our people and clients
to be successful,” said Rob Wheeler, CEO of Clark Nuber.
About Clark Nuber
Nuber serves privately held and family businesses, angel and
venture-backed companies, public companies, foundations, not-for-profit
and public sector organizations, and high net worth individuals and
their families. Our services include financial statement audits;
internal audit support; risk management; internal control systems;
indirect cost rate consulting; merger and acquisition services; federal,
state, and international tax planning and compliance;
CFO/Controller/accounting services, and specialty audits including
employee benefit plans and government grants.
