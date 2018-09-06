Log in
Clark Nuber PS : Honored To Be Named a Top 100 Firm in the U.S.

09/06/2018

Clark Nuber PS, a CPA and consulting firm headquartered in the Seattle metropolitan area, has been recognized as an INSIDE Public Accounting (IPA) “Top 100 Firm in the U.S.”

Now in its 28th year, IPA’s annual rankings of the Top 100 through 300 largest firms in the U.S. are listed from the multi-billion-dollar Big 4 to firms of roughly $10 million in net revenue. The rankings are compiled from data gathered in the annual IPA Survey and Analysis of Firms, which attracts participation from nearly 600 firms.

“The accounting industry has seen much activity in terms of mergers and acquisitions. As a one-office firm committed to a primarily organic growth strategy, we are a rarity on this list. Our Top 100 ranking can be attributed to our consistent focus on helping our people and clients to be successful,” said Rob Wheeler, CEO of Clark Nuber.

About Clark Nuber

Clark Nuber serves privately held and family businesses, angel and venture-backed companies, public companies, foundations, not-for-profit and public sector organizations, and high net worth individuals and their families. Our services include financial statement audits; internal audit support; risk management; internal control systems; indirect cost rate consulting; merger and acquisition services; federal, state, and international tax planning and compliance; CFO/Controller/accounting services, and specialty audits including employee benefit plans and government grants.


© Business Wire 2018
