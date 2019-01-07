Log in
Clark Pacific Makes Two Key Additions to Southern California Leadership Team

01/07/2019 | 11:01am EST

West Sacramento, Jan. 07, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Clark Pacific, a leader in the design, manufacturing and construction of prefabricated building systems, today announced two key hires in Southern California that will further accelerate the growth of its prefabricated building systems for complete building envelopes, parking, student housing and commercial offices.

0_medium_CPLogo-400px.jpg


Todd Rinehart joins as the pre-construction manager of façade systems. He brings diverse and technical design experience across all areas of façade design and will leverage his expertise in design and material technology to assist owners and architects in achieving their design goals with Clark Pacific’s complete envelope systems and finishes. Rinehart has practiced architecture for nearly three decades, with four diverse firms including three years as a principal at SmithGroup. Prior to SmithGroup, he was a senior technical designer for ZGF Architects LLP and Gonzalez | Gooddale.

Matthew Miller also joins Clark Pacific as the pre-construction manager for structural systems. Miller brings over 10 years of experience in the concrete and construction industry, most recently with Jensen Precast. His experience in providing pre-construction service to clients over the years makes him a natural addition to the structural team.

“Todd and Matthew are great additions to our team and we’re excited to welcome them to Clark Pacific,” said Jim Lewis, director of business development at Clark Pacific. “Clark Pacific continues to innovate and make significant advances in prefabricated building systems and both Todd and Matthew will play a key role in educating and developing the Southern California market for our solutions.”

About Clark Pacific

Clark Pacific designs, manufactures and constructs prefabricated building systems, bridging the gap between construction and manufacturing. Through our integrated design and engineering driven innovation, we deliver high performance structures and more cost-effective projects for commercial and institutional owners. The company’s unique approach brings cost, schedule and quality certainty to all projects, no matter the size or complexity. With in-house design-build delivery services, product development and innovation with over 100 engineers on staff and world-class manufacturing facilities, we help owners and project teams deliver better buildings. For more information, visit www.clarkpacific.com.

Angela Jackson
Clark Pacific
9163710305
ajackson@clarkpacific.com

© GlobeNewswire 2019
