Claro Workforce Analytics : Launches Talent Market Supply And Demand Toolkit

03/09/2020 | 09:04am EDT

Claro’s mission is to organize all of the world’s workforce-related information, making it easily accessible so that organizations can make more strategic decisions about talent.

Claro Workforce Analytics, a technology company that organizes all of the world’s workforce-related information, making it easily accessible, today announces the immediate availability of new talent market supply and demand tools to support strategic workforce planning initiatives. Claro’s market leading technology helps companies perform competitive talent benchmarking and market-mapping, elevates organizational diversity and inclusion strategies, and enables employee attrition modeling.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20200309005190/en/

Learn more about Talent Demand Insights. (Graphic: Business Wire)

New Claro enhancements enable visionary companies to uncover hidden talent demand insights about specific geographies or skills, benchmark their competitors’ talent demand, analyze potential talent supply and demand disequilibrium to make better decisions about growth or expansion, and measure talent movement or availability over time.

A CEB (now Gartner) study revealed that “95% of senior HR leaders expect to increase their investments in talent analytics across the next two years,” and a recent Ernst & Young study found that the highest performing companies had a partnership between the Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and the Chief HR Officer (CHRO) that was centered around strategic workforce planning, greater use of people analytics, and measurement of key HR metrics.

Lori Hock, Hudson RPO Americas CEO, commented, “We’ve been seeing an uptick in the demand for actionable, real-time talent market intelligence.” Ms. Hock continued, “As an early adopter of Claro technology we’ve been leading the way in educating global organizations on how to leverage People Analytics to help reduce friction in the hiring lifecycle, to help make more data-driven decisions about their talent strategies, and to help visionary organizations hire and retain diverse talent.”

The Internet and Social Media continue to change the way that people communicate and think about their careers. From talent acquisition to employee engagement, this shifting paradigm has paved the way for actionable, data-driven workforce insights to be propelled to the forefront of all Human Resources strategies. Recent research also validates this trend; the global HR analytics market size is expected to grow from USD 1.9 billion in 2019 to USD 3.6 billion by 2024, at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 13.7%.

“Claro has distinguished itself as a leader in People Analytics by enabling visionary organizations to make better decisions about talent,” said Claro Workforce Analytics CEO Michael Beygelman. Beygelman added, “We have transcended conventional job postings, government and labor market data paradigms that litter the current People Analytics vendor landscape with undifferentiated offerings. Claro offers a fresh approach: a searchable platform of the world’s workforce-related information, enabling users to interact with real-time talent market intelligence through intuitive visualizations and exportable infographics.”

Visit https://claro.hr for additional information or to schedule a private screening of Claro’s newest talent supply and demand enhancements.

About Claro Workforce Analytics

Claro’s mission is to organize all of the world’s workforce-related information, making it easily accessible so that organizations can make more strategic decisions about talent. Organizations leverage Claro Workforce Analytics to help identify and attract more diverse talent faster, improve employee engagement and reduce voluntary attrition. Claro was named a top ten HR Analytics technology platform by HR Tech Outlook, a top ten most innovative HR Analytics company by Analytics Insight Magazine, and one of New England’s best Tech Startups by the Tech Tribune.


© Business Wire 2020
