Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Clarus : Unveils Its Newest Innovation

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
10/28/2019 | 12:55pm EDT

Delivering the Award-Winning Flex Mobile

Clarus, the industry leader in glassboard innovation, is pleased to announce Flex™ Mobile, the newest addition to their family of innovative products. Clarus provides a new, sleek design for their popular mobile glassboards. Flex Mobile is the most elegant, functional glassboard on wheels ever brought to market.

“Mobile writing surfaces are very popular in today’s open work environments. With Flex Mobile, we pushed the limits of design innovation beyond that of our already popular go! Mobile™ glassboards,” shares Marc Mansell, CEO at Clarus. “With its elegant curved glass design and numerous customization options, Flex Mobile is unmatched by its rivals. Even better, it’s designed as a platform that will enable even more innovation in future variants.”

CLARUS WINS INTERIOR DESIGN MAGAZINE’S PRESTIGIOUS HIPAWARD TWO CONSECUTIVE YEARS IN A ROW

At Neocon 2019, the world’s largest commercial design tradeshow, Clarus’ Flex Mobile won the HiP (Honoring Industry People and Innovative Products) Award in the category of Workplace: Wall Partitions + Wall Systems. One of the most prestigious awards in the interior design industry and the third for Clarus, the HiP Award recognizes industry pioneers and achievements in product innovations. Learn more about the innovative design.

Flex Mobile is the latest example of Clarus’ commitment to deliver continuous innovation and is available for immediate order.

ABOUT CLARUS

Clarus was founded in 2009 and is the pioneer of premium visual communication and collaboration systems. As the largest glassboard manufacturer in the world, Clarus’ modern and minimalist collaboration solutions have transformed the interior design industry’s visions for strategic, interpersonal communication. For more information, please visit: clarus.com.


© Business Wire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
01:23pELLIE MAE : to Acquire Capsilon to Deliver End-to-End Mortgage Automation | Ellie Mae
AQ
01:23pRIVERVIEW BANK CONTINUES EXPANSION IN GROWTH MARKETS : Entering the Allentown Area with a Local and Established Banking Team
PR
01:22pSDL : Inspiring Women in Localization Panel Offers Tips for Success
PU
01:22pCALIDA : increases stake in LAFUMA to 91.84%
PU
01:22pELLIE MAE : Survey Uncovers how Technology is Changing the Mortgage Lender and Borrower Experience | Ellie Mae
AQ
01:21pWELLS FARGO MPANY : Ellie Mae and Wells Fargo Funding Expand Encompass Investor Connect Integration | Ellie Mae
AQ
01:21pANCESTRY : ® Debuts the World's Largest Digital Archive of Searchable Online Obituaries and Death Announcements, Powered by Cutting-Edge Artificial Intelligence
BU
01:20pAPPLE : launches AirPods Pro at $249
RE
01:20pROBIT PLC : Repurchase of own shares on 28 October 2019
AQ
01:20pSEC and Fordham University School of Law to Host Conference on Combating Community-Based Financial Fraud
NE
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HSBC HOLDINGS PLC : HSBC : warns of restructuring pain ahead as outlook darkens
2COVESTRO AG : COVESTRO : generates strong volume growth in a continuing challenging environment
3Prologis to buy warehouse rival Liberty in $12.6 billion deal
4ROYAL PHILIPS : ROYAL PHILIPS : Philips 3Q Net Profit Fell 29%
5Global stocks gain on improved outlook for trade deal

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group