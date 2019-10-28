Clarus : Unveils Its Newest Innovation

Delivering the Award-Winning Flex Mobile

Clarus, the industry leader in glassboard innovation, is pleased to announce Flex™ Mobile, the newest addition to their family of innovative products. Clarus provides a new, sleek design for their popular mobile glassboards. Flex Mobile is the most elegant, functional glassboard on wheels ever brought to market.

“Mobile writing surfaces are very popular in today’s open work environments. With Flex Mobile, we pushed the limits of design innovation beyond that of our already popular go! Mobile™ glassboards,” shares Marc Mansell, CEO at Clarus. “With its elegant curved glass design and numerous customization options, Flex Mobile is unmatched by its rivals. Even better, it’s designed as a platform that will enable even more innovation in future variants.”

CLARUS WINS INTERIOR DESIGN MAGAZINE’S PRESTIGIOUS HIPAWARD TWO CONSECUTIVE YEARS IN A ROW

At Neocon 2019, the world’s largest commercial design tradeshow, Clarus’ Flex Mobile won the HiP (Honoring Industry People and Innovative Products) Award in the category of Workplace: Wall Partitions + Wall Systems. One of the most prestigious awards in the interior design industry and the third for Clarus, the HiP Award recognizes industry pioneers and achievements in product innovations. Learn more about the innovative design.

Flex Mobile is the latest example of Clarus’ commitment to deliver continuous innovation and is available for immediate order.

ABOUT CLARUS

Clarus was founded in 2009 and is the pioneer of premium visual communication and collaboration systems. As the largest glassboard manufacturer in the world, Clarus’ modern and minimalist collaboration solutions have transformed the interior design industry’s visions for strategic, interpersonal communication. For more information, please visit: clarus.com.

