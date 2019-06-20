Log in
Class Action Lawsuit Filed Against Mammoth Energy Services – TUSK – Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. Investigating Potential Claims on Behalf of TUSK Investors

06/20/2019 | 10:19am EDT

PHILADELPHIA, June 20, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. announces that a class action lawsuit was filed on behalf of purchasers of the securities of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (NasdaqGS: TUSK) from October 19, 2017 through June 5, 2019, inclusive (the “Class Period”). The lawsuit seeks to recover damages for investors of Mammoth Energy Services, Inc. (“Mammoth Energy” or the “Company”) caused by the Mammoth Energy Defendant’s alleged violations of the federal securities laws under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. 

If you purchased Mammoth Energy securities during the Class Period and suffered damages, please click Join a Securities Class Action or contact either John Kehoe, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 801, jkehoe@kehoelawfirm.com, or Michael Yarnoff, Esq., (215) 792-6676, Ext. 804, myarnoff@kehoelawfirm.cominfo@kehoelawfirm.com, to learn more about the class action lawsuit or Kehoe Law Firm’s securities investigation.  Mammoth Energy investors have until August 6, 2019 to move the Court to serve as lead plaintiff.  

According to the complaint, during the Class Period, the Mammoth Energy Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Mammoth Energy’s subsidiary, Cobra, improperly obtained two infrastructure contracts with PREPA that totaled over $1.8 billion; (2) specifically, the contracts were awarded as the result of improper steering and not a competitive RFP process; and (3) as a result, Defendants’ statements about Mammoth Energy’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C. with offices in New York and Philadelphia, is a multidisciplinary, plaintiff–side law firm dedicated to protecting investors from securities fraud, breaches of fiduciary duties, and corporate misconduct.  Combined, the partners at Kehoe Law Firm have served as Lead Counsel or Co-Lead Counsel in cases that have recovered more than $10 billion on behalf of institutional and individual investors.  

Kehoe Law Firm, P.C.

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
