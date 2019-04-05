Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Class Action Reminder – AKRX, HIIQ & AMRN Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
04/05/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. 

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX)
Class Period: August 1, 2018 - January 8, 2019
Deadline: April 22, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/akrx

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Akorn’s management misled investors concerning the severity of Akorn’s manufacturing violations at its Decatur, Illinois facility; (2) Akorn’s responses to the Food and Drug Administration’s (“FDA”) Form 483—which contained a list of observations made by the FDA during its inspection of Akorn’s Decatur, Illinois facility in April and May 2018—would be deemed inadequate by the FDA; (3) Akorn repeatedly failed to correct manufacturing violations at this facility; (4) the foregoing would subject Akorn to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the FDA; and (5) as a result, Akorn’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ)
Class Period: February 28, 2018 - November 27, 2018
Deadline: April 22, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/hiiq

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a substantial portion of Health Insurance Innovations’ revenue was derived from third parties; (2) these third parties used deceptive tactics to sell Health Insurance Innovations’ policies, including overstating the policy’s coverage and/or selling under the licenses of employees who had no involvement in the underlying sales; (3) regulatory scrutiny of these third parties would materially impact Health Insurance Innovations’ operations; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Health Insurance Innovations’ business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ: AMRN)
Class Period: September 24, 2018 - November 8, 2018
Deadline: April 23, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/amrn

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the top-line results Amarin touted about its REDUCE-IT trial for Vascepa were not as positive as the company represented; (2) the placebo given to patients in the control arm of REDUCE-IT may have increased the incidence of cardiovascular events in those patients; (3) as a result, Amarin’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

BGG Logo.jpg


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:36pU S PHYSICAL THERAPY INC /NV : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
03:36pENVIVA PARTNERS, LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Completion of Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, Creation of a Direct Financial Obligation or an Obligation under an Off-Balance Sheet Arrangement of a Registrant, Unregistered Sale of Equity Securities, Other Events (form 8-K)
AQ
03:34pOil prices rise 1.5 percent as strong U.S. economic data eases demand concerns
RE
03:33pOil prices rise 1.5 percent as strong U.S. economic data eases demand concerns
RE
03:32pBELSHIPS ASA : Acceptances received under mandatory offer
AQ
03:31pWho was first to launch 5G? Depends who you ask
RE
03:31pCANADIAN UTILITIES : to Release First Quarter 2019 Results on April 25, 2019
AQ
03:28pASPEN PHARMACARE : shares on the rise after deal news
AQ
03:27pCOMSTOCK METALS : Options Grant and E3 Metals Update
AQ
03:26pNISSAN MOTOR : To be Jewish - in the smallest things
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Sterling to rise 3 percent if Brexit deal looks likely - Reuters poll
2SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS CO LTD : SAMSUNG ELECTRONICS : Expects 60% Profit Drop
3COMMERZBANK AG : COMMERZBANK : ECB will ask Deutsche Bank to raise fresh funds for merger - source
4TESLA : TESLA : Elon Musk safe for now as U.S. judge urges Tesla CEO, SEC to end tweet dispute
5STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL HOLDINGS NV : STEINHOFF INTERNATIONAL : to Miss 2017, 2018 Reporting Timeline; Blames ..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About