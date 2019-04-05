Class Action Reminder – AKRX, HIIQ & AMRN Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

NEW YORK, April 05, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff.

Akorn, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKRX)

Class Period: August 1, 2018 - January 8, 2019

Deadline: April 22, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/akrx

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Akorn’s management misled investors concerning the severity of Akorn’s manufacturing violations at its Decatur, Illinois facility; (2) Akorn’s responses to the Food and Drug Administration’s (“FDA”) Form 483—which contained a list of observations made by the FDA during its inspection of Akorn’s Decatur, Illinois facility in April and May 2018—would be deemed inadequate by the FDA; (3) Akorn repeatedly failed to correct manufacturing violations at this facility; (4) the foregoing would subject Akorn to heightened regulatory scrutiny by the FDA; and (5) as a result, Akorn’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc. (NASDAQ: HIIQ)

Class Period: February 28, 2018 - November 27, 2018

Deadline: April 22, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/hiiq

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a substantial portion of Health Insurance Innovations’ revenue was derived from third parties; (2) these third parties used deceptive tactics to sell Health Insurance Innovations’ policies, including overstating the policy’s coverage and/or selling under the licenses of employees who had no involvement in the underlying sales; (3) regulatory scrutiny of these third parties would materially impact Health Insurance Innovations’ operations; and (4) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Health Insurance Innovations’ business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Amarin Corporation (NASDAQ: AMRN)

Class Period: September 24, 2018 - November 8, 2018

Deadline: April 23, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/amrn

The Complaint alleges that Defendants made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the top-line results Amarin touted about its REDUCE-IT trial for Vascepa were not as positive as the company represented; (2) the placebo given to patients in the control arm of REDUCE-IT may have increased the incidence of cardiovascular events in those patients; (3) as a result, Amarin’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.