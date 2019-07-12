Class Action Reminder – FND, RICK & LTHM - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

NEW YORK, July 12, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484 . If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: FND)

Class Period: May 23, 2018 - August 1, 2018

Deadline: July 19, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/fnd

The complaint alleges that throughout the Floor & Decor’s May 24, 2018 Secondary Offering documents included false and misleading statements. Specifically, the complaint alleges that the defendants knew but failed to disclose that the company had already begun to experience declining sales trends that would ultimately result in the reduction of its fiscal 2018 sales and adjusted earnings per share guidance, which the company publicly increased in May 2018. While the company’s stock was artificially inflated, insiders sold more than 10.3 million shares of Floor & Decor common stock, including shares sold in the May 24, 2018 Secondary Offering.

RCI Hospitality Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: RICK )

Class Period: August 10, 2017 - May 10, 2019

Deadline: July 22, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/rick

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) RCI engaged in numerous transactions with Eric Langan, RCI’s CEO, including lending him large amounts of money; (2) these practices were likely to lead to investigations of RCI by regulators; (3) investigations into RCI’s corporate governance would harm RCI’s prospects by, among other things, causing it to be unable to timely file its financial statements; and (4) as a result, Defendants’ statements about RCI’s business, operations and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

Livent Corporation (NYSE: LTHM)

Class Period: Livent securities purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the company’s initial public offering completed in October 2018 (the “IPO” or the “Offering”).

Deadline: July 22, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/lthm

The lawsuit alleges that the Registration Statement was false and/or contained misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) a supply contract with Nemaska Lithium Inc. had been terminated; (2) Livent would be forced to fulfill its customer contracts using alternative vendors at reduced revenues and lower margins; (3) Livent had a long-standing contract to supply lithium hydroxide to a customer at a much lower price than any of Livent’s existing contracts; (4) Livent’s margins were squeezed due to the customer’s increased orders; and (5) as a result of the foregoing, defendants’ positive statements about Livent’s business, operations, and prospects, were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.