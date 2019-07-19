NEW YORK, July 19, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff.



FedEx Corporation (NYSE: FDX)

Class Period: September 19, 2017 - December 18, 2018

Deadline: August 26, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/fdx

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) TNT’s overall package volume growth was slowing as TNT’s large customers permanently took their business to competitors after the Cyberattack; (ii) as a result of the customer attrition, TNT was experiencing an increased shift in product mix from higher-margin parcel services to lower-margin freight services; (iii) the anticipated costs and timeframe to integrate and restore the TNT network were significantly larger and longer than disclosed; (iv) FedEx was not on track to achieve the TNT Income Improvement Target; and (v) as a result of these undisclosed negative trends and cost issues, FedEx’s positive statements about TNT’s recovery from the Cyberattack, integration into FedEx’s legacy operations, customer mix, customer service levels, profitability, and prospects lacked a reasonable basis.

Acer Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: ACER)

Class Period: September 25, 2017 - June 24, 2019

Deadline: August 30, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/acer

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Acer lacked sufficient data to support filing EDSIVO’s NDA with the FDA for the treatment of vEDS; (2) the Ong Trial was an inadequate and ill-controlled clinical study by FDA standards, and was comprised of an insufficiently small group size to support EDSIVO’s NDA; (3) consequently, the FDA would likely reject EDSIVO’s NDA; and (4) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Diebold Nixdorf, Incorporated (NYSE: DBD)

Class Period: May 4, 2017 - July 4, 2017

Deadline: September 3, 2019

For more info: www.bgandg.com/dbd

The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) the Company was experiencing delays in systems rollouts as well as a longer customer decision-making process and order-to-revenue conversion cycle; (2) the foregoing issues were negatively impacting the Company’s services business and operations; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.



