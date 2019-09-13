Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Class Action Update - NFLX, KPTI & MNK - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/13/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Sept. 13, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ: NFLX)
Class Period: April 17, 2019 - July 17, 2019
Deadline: September 20, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/nflx
The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Netflix would not be able to gain its expected target number of new subscribers in the second quarter of 2019; (2) Netflix would also lose subscribers from the United States in the second quarter of 2019; and (3) as a result, defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: KPTI) 
Class Period: March 2, 2017 - February 22, 2019
Deadline: September 23, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/kpti
The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that material adverse information. The complaint continues to allege that Karyopharm hyped the commercial prospects for selinexor and consistently described selinexor as having a “predictable and manageable tolerability profile” and a “very nice safety profile,” and assured shareholders that it was “well tolerated” by patients. The complaint also states that Karyopharm declared that selinexor had the potential to be used as a new treatment for MM, with limited and manageable side effects. As a result of these misrepresentations, Karyopharm shares traded at artificially inflated prices during the Class Period.

Mallinckrodt plc (NYSE: MNK)
Class Period: February 28, 2018 - July 16, 2019
Deadline: September 24, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/mnk
The lawsuit alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Acthar posed significant safety concerns that rendered it a non-viable treatment for ALS; (2) accordingly, Mallinckrodt overstated the viability of Acthar as an ALS treatment; and (3) as a result, the Company’s public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
03:15pEAST ASIA MINERALS : Update on Production Licence
AQ
03:15pCNB COMMUNITY BANCORP, INC. : Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend of $0.26 Per Share
PR
03:14pFactbox - Facebook's cryptocurrency Libra and digital wallet Calibra
RE
03:12pTMX : POV - The Staying Power of eSports
PU
03:12pLevi & Korsinsky, LLP Notifies Investors of an Investigation Involving Possible Securities Fraud Violations by Certain Officers and Directors of Farfetch Limited
GL
03:11pLAZARD : World Dividend & Income Fund Declares Monthly Distribution
BU
03:09pOil dips as demand concerns counter U.S.-China trade hopes
RE
03:09pJ SAINSBURY : Head Says 'No-Deal' Brexit Will Change Things 'Significantly' -BBC
DJ
03:07pNETFLIX : Matt reeves' 6th & idaho lands sci-fi classic way station for netflix
PU
03:02pAMERICAN PUBLIC EDUCATION : to Webcast Third Quarter 2019 Results Conference Call
PU
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1HONG KONG EXCHANGES AND CLEARING LIM : LSE board poised to decide fate of Hong Kong exchange's $39 billion off..
2Oil dips as demand concerns counter U.S.-China trade hopes
3Trump favors 'whole deal' with China, two sides prepare for trade talks
4SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY LTD : THE SCOTTISH SALMON COMPANY PLC: Transfer of Treasury Shares
5EXCLUSIVE: WeWork considers dramatic valuation cut in IPO

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2019 Superformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar and vwd Group