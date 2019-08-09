Log in
Class Action Update - Sunlands Technology Group (STG),  EQT Corporation (EQT) & Fred's Inc. (FRED) - Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

08/09/2019 | 03:01pm EDT

NEW YORK, Aug. 09, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Attorney Advertising -- Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Hurwitz of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff.  Your ability to share in any recovery doesn't require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff. 

Sunlands Technology Group (NYSE: STG) 
Class Period: securities purchased pursuant and/or traceable to the registration statement and related prospectus (collectively, the "Registration Statement") issued in connection with Sunlands's March 2018 initial public stock offering (the "IPO" or the "Offering")
Deadline: August 26, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/stg
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Sunlands's student enrollment was declining; (2) Sunlands's gross billings were declining; (3) Sunlands's marketing tactics were not as robust as described in the Registration Statement; and (4) as a result, defendants' statements about Sunlands's business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times.

EQT Corporation (NYSE: EQT) 
Class Period: June 19, 2017 - October 24, 2018
Deadline: August 26, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/eqt
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) land acquired by the Rice Energy merger was not contiguous with the Company’s previously held acreage, which reduced the purported synergy benefits; (2) the purported longer lateral wells were not feasible because of intervening third-party parcels or prior drilling by EQT, Rice, or third parties; and (3) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants’ positive statements about the Company’s business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis.

Fred’s Inc. (NASDAQ: FRED)
Class Period: December 20, 2016 - June 28, 2017
Deadline: August 27, 2019
For more info: www.bgandg.com/fred
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) downplaying or disputing contrary reports from journalists signaling regulatory turbulence in closing the Original Merger, as well as, the Revised Merger; and (2) representing that inside knowledge of the FTC gave confidence that the deal would close.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Hurwitz
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com 

Primary Logo


© GlobeNewswire 2019
