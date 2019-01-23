Class D Amplifier Inductor for LPF: DEP1519B

DEP1519B is featured with high current power supply and low DC resistance. This Inductor is wound by flat wire and assembled with the Mn-Zn ferrite core. The L value range is the same as the existing type DEP1519.
Key Features:
-
Ferrite core construction
-
Magnetically shielded
-
Operational Temperature range: -40°C ～ +125°C (including self-heating)
Applications:
Digital amplifier filter, car audio, home theater and large LCD, etc.
Parts List:
|
Part Name
|
Inductance [Within] (μH) ※1
|
D.C.R. at 20℃ max. (typ.) (mΩ)
|
Saturation Current
(A) Max. (Typ.) ※2
|
Temperature Rise Currrent
(A) (Typ.) ※3
|
DEP1519BHF-100M
|
10.00 ± 20%
|
10.70 (9.20)
|
26.00 (32.70)
|
(11.20)
|
DEP1519BHF-150M
|
15.00 ± 20%
|
10.70 (9.20)
|
18.80 (23.50)
|
(11.20)
|
DEP1519BHF-220M
|
22.00 ± 20%
|
10.70 (9.20)
|
13.20 (16.50)
|
(11.20)
|
DEP1519BHF-330M
|
22.00 ± 20%
|
10.70 (9.20)
|
9.40 (11.80)
|
(11.20)
※1 Measured frequency Inductance at 1kHz, 1V.
※2 Saturation current: This indicates the value of D.C. current when the inductance becomes 25% lower than its initial value.
※3 Temperature rise current: The value of D.C. current when the temperature of coil becomes △T=40℃. (Ta=20℃)
Production Stage:
In mass production
Please click here to view product details.
