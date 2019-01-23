Log in
Class D Amplifier Inductor for LPF: DEP1519B

0
01/23/2019

DEP1519B is featured with high current power supply and low DC resistance. This Inductor is wound by flat wire and assembled with the Mn-Zn ferrite core. The L value range is the same as the existing type DEP1519.

Key Features:

  • Ferrite core construction
  • Magnetically shielded
  • Operational Temperature range: -40°C ～ +125°C (including self-heating)

Applications:

Digital amplifier filter, car audio, home theater and large LCD, etc.

Parts List:

Part Name Inductance [Within] (μH) ※1

D.C.R. at 20℃ max. (typ.) (mΩ)

Saturation Current
(A) Max. (Typ.) ※2 		Temperature Rise Currrent
(A) (Typ.) ※3
DEP1519BHF-100M 10.00 ± 20% 10.70 (9.20) 26.00 (32.70) (11.20)
DEP1519BHF-150M 15.00 ± 20% 10.70 (9.20) 18.80 (23.50) (11.20)
DEP1519BHF-220M 22.00 ± 20% 10.70 (9.20) 13.20 (16.50) (11.20)
DEP1519BHF-330M 22.00 ± 20% 10.70 (9.20) 9.40 (11.80) (11.20)

※1 Measured frequency Inductance at 1kHz, 1V.
※2 Saturation current: This indicates the value of D.C. current when the inductance becomes 25% lower than its initial value.
※3 Temperature rise current: The value of D.C. current when the temperature of coil becomes △T=40℃. (Ta=20℃)

Production Stage:

In mass production

Please click here to view product details.

Disclaimer

Sumida Corporation published this content on 23 January 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 23 January 2019 08:18:06 UTC
