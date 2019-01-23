Class D Amplifier Inductor for LPF: DEP1519B

DEP1519B is featured with high current power supply and low DC resistance. This Inductor is wound by flat wire and assembled with the Mn-Zn ferrite core. The L value range is the same as the existing type DEP1519.

Key Features:

Ferrite core construction

Magnetically shielded

Operational Temperature range: -40°C ～ +125°C (including self-heating)

Applications:

Digital amplifier filter, car audio, home theater and large LCD, etc.

Parts List:

Part Name Inductance [Within] (μH) ※1 D.C.R. at 20℃ max. (typ.) (mΩ) Saturation Current

(A) Max. (Typ.) ※2 Temperature Rise Currrent

(A) (Typ.) ※3 DEP1519BHF-100M 10.00 ± 20% 10.70 (9.20) 26.00 (32.70) (11.20) DEP1519BHF-150M 15.00 ± 20% 10.70 (9.20) 18.80 (23.50) (11.20) DEP1519BHF-220M 22.00 ± 20% 10.70 (9.20) 13.20 (16.50) (11.20) DEP1519BHF-330M 22.00 ± 20% 10.70 (9.20) 9.40 (11.80) (11.20)

※1 Measured frequency Inductance at 1kHz, 1V.

※2 Saturation current: This indicates the value of D.C. current when the inductance becomes 25% lower than its initial value.

※3 Temperature rise current: The value of D.C. current when the temperature of coil becomes △T=40℃. (Ta=20℃)

Production Stage:

In mass production

Please click here to view product details.