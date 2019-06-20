Class Valuation : Adds Tim Staudenmaier to Leadership Team as Director of Digital Strategy

Company delivers on promise of Valuation Innovation™ through strategic team additions

Class Valuation, a top nationwide real estate collateral valuation and appraisal management company to the residential mortgage industry, announced today that Tim Staudenmaier, former Fannie Mae Manager of Collateral Strategy and Innovation, has joined its team of industry veterans as Director of Digital Strategy. He will be focused on collateral risk by driving technology and process to support valuation modernization and broad adoption within the mortgage industry.

As Class Valuation continues to extend their focus to modernization strategies within the valuation space, Tim will play a critical role in how new PropTech will be applied to analyze collateral risk. “Thanks to emerging technologies allowing full digitization of the home, a true digital fingerprint will soon follow the history of every property for greater insight that cannot be delivered by data alone,” said Staudenmaier. “I am confident Class Valuation is leading our industry into the future of how we define collateral risk through enhanced data collection processes and technology and am excited to join such a forward-thinking company.”

Class Valuation is developing new capabilities, leveraging technologies like computer vision and Geographical Information Systems (GIS) to create a more informed and data-rich property set. As part of this, Tim and the Class Valuation team will partner with all industry stakeholders – policy makers, lenders, appraisers, and borrowers – to educate and finalize how these tools will ultimately be deployed to drive Thoughtful Change™ that benefits the entire industry from loan origination to the capital markets and rating agencies.

Prior to joining Class Valuation, Tim served as manager of Fannie Mae’s Single Family Collateral Strategy and Innovation team where he helped design and roll out Collateral Underwriter, Fannie Mae Connect collateral reporting, and Appraisal Process Modernization. Prior to Fannie Mae, Tim spent ten years as a residential and commercial fee appraiser and six years in appraisal review and collateral underwriting. His extensive knowledge and industry background will prove to be invaluable as he focuses on market adoption of new collateral risk tools.

“Class Valuation is focused on service first, speed, and unbiased transparency throughout the valuation process. As a result, we will continue to innovate our world-class customer service model while also focusing on PropTech to help service providers better and more consistently execute home data collection,” said Class Valuation’s Chief Executive Officer, Mike Detwiler. “The addition of Tim to our leadership team will help us define and implement our rapidly growing technology ecosystem while partnering with industry stakeholders. We look forward to sharing more of our work with the industry as we finalize the creation of an unbiased, more accurate, and more efficient fingerprint of the home.”

