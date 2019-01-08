Log in
Class Valuation : Establishes R&D Center in Downtown Denver Focused on Innovation and Technology

01/08/2019

Valuation provider poised to disrupt the mortgage industry

Class Valuation, one of the largest nationwide providers of real estate asset valuation and appraisal management solutions to the residential mortgage industry, announced today that the company has established a new research and development center in Denver, Colorado to serve as the center for new innovation and technology that will support the real estate valuation process. The company’s Troy, Michigan office remains the Corporate Headquarters, while this new facility will serve as a satellite location for the technology and innovation teams.

“For the financial services industry, we know change is knocking at the door. Our goal is to lead and define the change that will ensure our lender partners’ long-term success,” said Class Valuation Chief Innovation Officer, Scot Rose. “We know this will require dedication and investment, and we are committed to bringing new, innovative processes and products to market. Our investment in this new research and development center is a testament to that commitment.”

The new office is located in the historic DC Building at 518 17th Street in Denver, Colorado. “The team we are assembling will focus on advancing our technology ecosystem to support our long-term goals. This ecosystem will be complemented by breakthrough technology solutions unlike anything the valuation space has seen before. Ultimately, we plan to create sustainable, long-term solutions for lenders that will ensure homebuyer satisfaction. That’s a mission we will accomplish,” said Michael Detwiler, CEO of Class Valuation.

“I look forward to launching new and disruptive technology in support of our innovation strategy,” said Class Valuation’s Chief Technology Officer, Gary Ferguson. “Class is committed to delivering on its world class customer service model as we define the future with lenders, investors, and the GSEs.”

About Class Valuation

Class Valuation, formerly Class Appraisal, is a top 10 nationwide Appraisal Management Company (AMC), delivering outstanding quality and service to each and every client. The company is committed to combining the best people, products, processes, and technology available to help lenders be successful. Class has consistently been ranked No. 1 in client service by several of the nation's top 10 mortgage lenders and has been recognized as a top place to work, along with receiving many other industry awards. For more information, please visit www.classvaluation.com.


© Business Wire 2019
