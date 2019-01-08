Class Valuation : Establishes R&D Center in Downtown Denver Focused on Innovation and Technology

Class Valuation, one of the largest nationwide providers of real estate
asset valuation and appraisal management solutions to the residential
mortgage industry, announced today that the company has established a
new research and development center in Denver, Colorado to serve as the
center for new innovation and technology that will support the real
estate valuation process. The company’s Troy, Michigan office remains
the Corporate Headquarters, while this new facility will serve as a
satellite location for the technology and innovation teams.
“For the financial services industry, we know change is knocking at the
door. Our goal is to lead and define the change that will ensure our
lender partners’ long-term success,” said Class Valuation Chief
Innovation Officer, Scot Rose. “We know this will require dedication and
investment, and we are committed to bringing new, innovative processes
and products to market. Our investment in this new research and
development center is a testament to that commitment.”
The new office is located in the historic DC Building at 518 17th Street
in Denver, Colorado. “The team we are assembling will focus on advancing
our technology ecosystem to support our long-term goals. This ecosystem
will be complemented by breakthrough technology solutions unlike
anything the valuation space has seen before. Ultimately, we plan to
create sustainable, long-term solutions for lenders that will ensure
homebuyer satisfaction. That’s a mission we will accomplish,” said
Michael Detwiler, CEO of Class Valuation.
“I look forward to launching new and disruptive technology in support of
our innovation strategy,” said Class Valuation’s Chief Technology
Officer, Gary Ferguson. “Class is committed to delivering on its world
class customer service model as we define the future with lenders,
investors, and the GSEs.”
About Class Valuation
Class Valuation, formerly Class Appraisal, is a top 10 nationwide
Appraisal Management Company (AMC), delivering outstanding quality and
service to each and every client. The company is committed to combining
the best people, products, processes, and technology available to help
lenders be successful. Class has consistently been ranked No. 1 in
client service by several of the nation's top 10 mortgage lenders and
has been recognized as a top place to work, along with receiving many
other industry awards. For more information, please visit www.classvaluation.com.
