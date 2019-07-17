Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

ClassPass Expands Into Corporate Wellness

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
07/17/2019 | 09:01am EDT

NEW YORK, July 17, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ClassPass, the world’s leading fitness membership, today announced its expansion into the corporate wellness market. Inaugural customers include Google, Morgan Stanley, Facebook, Under Armour, Glossier, Etsy, Southwest Airlines and Gatorade, among other leading employers.

Employees at participating companies will have access to ClassPass’ industry-leading global network of over 22,000 partner studios operating in over 2500 cities across 18 countries. ClassPass’ premium partners include leading fitness studios, such as Barry’s Bootcamp, Flywheel Sports, [solidcore], and CorePower Yoga; popular gyms like LA Fitness and Crunch; wellness experiences such as cryotherapy, massage and ECT; and a large library of on-demand audio and video workouts, which members can utilize from their homes, hotel rooms or any location of their choice.

“The ClassPass Corporate Program enables employers of all sizes to offer the world’s most extensive, one-stop fitness and wellness program to their employees worldwide,” said ClassPass CEO Fritz Lanman. “ClassPass is the best fitness program ever created for consumers. With this launch, it’s now also the best fitness program ever created for employers and their employees.”

“Health and wellbeing should be available to everyone. Leading employers realize that helping employees stay active helps them, too, by increasing productivity and improving employee attitudes towards work,” said ClassPass founder and executive chairman Payal Kadakia. “We’re thrilled to be partnering with so many leading employers who realize that being good to their employees isn’t just the right thing to do; it’s great business as well. I am eager to partner with many additional thoughtful organizations in helping their employees pursue healthy lifestyles.”

The corporate wellness market, estimated to be worth $48 billion dollars, is highly fragmented and ripe for disruption. Most providers offer regional point solutions with limited offerings, forcing HR teams to create patchwork wellness and fitness programs for their employees. Through ClassPass’ new offering, corporate HR teams can provide wellness benefits to their employees worldwide through one seamless offering. Employees will be able to tap into ClassPass’ extensive global network in their home cities and anywhere they may travel.

In addition to being highly fragmented, most corporate wellness programs penalize employers for usage. In contrast, the ClassPass global corporate wellness program aligns employer, employee, and ClassPass incentives. ClassPass only makes money when employees utilize the service. Furthermore, the program enables employers to reward healthy behaviors (like going to a certain number of classes per month) with credits that employees can redeem for additional fitness or wellness experiences in the ClassPass network. Employers and HR teams can learn more about the ClassPass corporate wellness program by visiting https://corp.classpass.com/

About ClassPass
ClassPass offers its customers a one-stop-shop membership to the world’s largest network of fitness and wellness services. With over 22,000 partners in 2500 cities worldwide, ClassPass connects members to a huge variety of experiences, including yoga, cycling, running, Pilates, HIIT, boxing, barre, strength training, dance, gyms, massages, spa services, cryotherapy, sports, videos and more. Recognized as one of Forbes’s Next Billion Dollar Startups, ClassPass leverages proprietary technology to dynamically merchandise and surface over 5 million fitness and wellness classes for a seamless, affordable booking experience. https://classpass.com/

Contact:
Anita Chatterjee
Founder and CEO, A-Game PR
anita@a-gamepr.com


© GlobeNewswire 2019
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
09:12aTelos Corporation's Xacta Added to Department of Homeland Security CDM Approved Product List
GL
09:12aHorizon Bancorp, Inc. Announces Stock Repurchase Program
GL
09:12aMITON GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES : Market Purchase of Company's own Shares
PR
09:11aGREENE COUNTY BANCORP INC : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
09:11aGlobal Stocks Wobble as Earnings Season Gets Under Way
DJ
09:11aValley National Bancorp Appoints Michael D. Hagedorn as Senior Executive Vice President, Chief Financial Officer
GL
09:10aAMAZON COM : EU antitrust regulators to investigate Amazon over merchant data
RE
09:10aE W SCRIPPS : Leading Podcast Networks Continue US Upfront Tour
PU
09:10aZYNGA : to Discuss Second Quarter 2019 Financial Results on July 31, 2019
PU
09:10aDIEBOLD NIXDORF : Expands Services With First Horizon To Implement Enhanced Software And Security Solution Across Entire Fleet Of Self-Service Devices
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1ERICSSON AB : Ericsson warns on negative margin impact, shares fall 7%
2MICRON TECHNOLOGY : MICRON TECHNOLOGY : 4
3DANSKE BANK A/S : DANSKE BANK A/S : Swedbank cuts dividend amid money laundering fallout
4ASML HOLDING : ASML beats forecasts as 5G sales offset weak memory demand
5SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM : Sobi publishes report for second quarter 2019

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
Premium service
About