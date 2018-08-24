Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Classified : 2018-August-24 2018 Change of Principal of Business in Hong Kong

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/24/2018 | 01:02pm CEST

Hong Kong Exchanges and Clearing Limited and The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited take no responsibility for the contents of this announcement, make no representation as to its accuracy or completeness and expressly disclaim any liability whatsoever for any loss howsoever arising from or in reliance upon the whole or any part of the contents of this announcement.

Classi ed Group (Holdings) Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8232)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of Classified Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the address of the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong has been changed to 7/F, Remex Centre, 42 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong with effect from 24 August 2018. The telephone number and facsimile number of the Company remain unchanged.

For and on behalf of the Board Classified Group (Holdings) Limited

WONG Arnold Chi Chiu Chairman and Executive Director

Hong Kong, 24 August 2018

As at the date of this announcement, the chairman and the executive director of the Company is Mr. WONG Arnold Chi Chiu, the executive directors of the Company are Mr. LO Yeung Kit Alan, Mr. PONG Kin Yee and Mr. MA Chun Fai; and the independent non-executive directors of the Company are Dr. CHAN Kin Keung Eugene, Mr. LAI Chik Fan and Mr. NG Chun Fai Frank.

This announcement, for which the directors of the Company collectively and individually accept full responsibility, includes particulars given in compliance with the Rules Governing the Listing of Securities on the GEM of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited for the purpose of giving information with regard to the Company. The directors, having made all reasonable enquiries, confirm that to the best of their knowledge and belief the information contained in this announcement is accurate and complete in all material respects and not misleading or deceptive, and there are no other matters the omission of which would make any statement herein or this announcement misleading.

This announcement will remain on the GEM website atwww.hkgem.comon the "Latest Company Announcements" page for at least 7 days from the date of its posting and on the Company's website atwww.classifiedgroup.com.hk.

Disclaimer

Classified Group (Holdings) Ltd. published this content on 24 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 24 August 2018 11:01:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
07:21aHERMAN MILLER : $2.82 Million Federal Contract Awarded to Herman Miller
AQ
07:21aHILL ROM : VA Seeks VersaCare Surgical Beds in Virginia
AQ
07:20aTHE GLOBAL IVF SERVICES MARKET BY CYCLE TYPE AND END-USER - FORECAST TO 2025 : A $22.46 Billion Opportunity - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
07:19aBANCO DE SABADELL : Three senior managers to leave Britain's TSB bank
RE
07:18aThe UK 3D Rendering Services Market by Type and End-User - Forecast to 2025 - ResearchAndMarkets.com
BU
07:17aNOVATEK : Board Recommends 1H 2018 Dividend
PU
07:16aAHLSTROM MUNKSJO OYJ : Notice of Ahlstrom-Munksjö's Extraordinary General Meeting
AQ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:16aLEGALSHIELD : 's IDShield Adds New Service Options to Mitigate against Identity Theft and Medical Fraud
BU
07:14aSPECTRA ENERGY PARTNERS, LP : Entry into a Material Definitive Agreement, Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1Alibaba's revenue jumps but investments to prolong margin squeeze
2MCDONALD'S CORPORATION : MCDONALD : temporarily closes after 22 customers report becoming ill
3FORD MOTOR COMPANY : U.S.-Mexico NAFTA talks seen running into next week, autos unresolved
4ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Norway's $1 trillion wealth fund should keep oil stocks - commission
5FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : FIAT CHRYSLER AUTOMOBILES : VOICE OF THE PEOPLE

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.