Classified : 2018-August-24 2018 Change of Principal of Business in Hong Kong

Classi ed Group (Holdings) Limited

(Incorporated in the Cayman Islands with limited liability)

(Stock Code: 8232)

CHANGE OF PRINCIPAL PLACE OF BUSINESS IN HONG KONG

The board of directors (the "Board") of Classified Group (Holdings) Limited (the "Company") hereby announces that the address of the Company's principal place of business in Hong Kong has been changed to 7/F, Remex Centre, 42 Wong Chuk Hang Road, Wong Chuk Hang, Hong Kong with effect from 24 August 2018. The telephone number and facsimile number of the Company remain unchanged.

Hong Kong, 24 August 2018

