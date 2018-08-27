Classting : Signs MOU with Top3 Taiwan Publisher Nan-I

Education Social Platform Classting
forged a partnership with top-three Taiwan publisher ‘Nan-I Publishing
Company’. The two companies will expand their user base through
collaboration on education content and teacher training in Taiwan’s K-12
schools.
Nan-I is a 60-year-old major publishing company in Taiwan, famous for
its textbooks and reference books. Based on this partnership, Classting
will strengthen its global competitiveness and cooperate in school
promotions to attract new users. It also will expand its user base in
Taiwan’s education market and accelerate the expansion of Asian business
in Singapore, Taiwan, Vietnam and Hong Kong.
Wei-Chuan Su, CEO of Nan-I Publishing Company, said, “Classting is an
education social platform that best matches the educational environment
in Taiwan. We hope to work with Classting to provide more high-quality
digital textbooks and e-learning content to more students.”
Hyun-gu Cho said, “Classting is making various efforts to solve
education issues in Asia and expand global partnerships to provide more
innovative edutech services. Classting aims to be a global education
social platform that creates an environment where students around the
world can have fun in studying.”
Meanwhile, earlier this year, Classting
was awarded the Ministerial Prize by Taiwan’s Ministry of Education for
its contribution to Taiwan’s digital education environment and mobile
learning. Classting has subsidiaries in the United States, Japan, and
China (Shanghai), serving 12 languages in 25 countries around the world,
with more than 4.3 million members in 15,400 schools and educational
institutions.
About Classting
Classting is a K-12 education social platform that supports classroom
communication, teaching and learning management for teachers, students
and parents. More than half of Korean teachers (about 180,000) and over
4.3 million members in 14,400 schools and educational institutions have
joined Classting. It is also spreading among teachers who see the same
need in Asian countries such as Japan, Taiwan, Vietnam and Singapore.
Classting provides personalized learning based on students’ diverse
educational activities, aiming to improve the educational environment
through technology.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20180826005002/en/