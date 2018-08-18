Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Economy & Forex  >  All News

News : Economy & Forex
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors 
All NewsEconomyCurrencies / ForexCryptocurrenciesEconomic EventsPress releases

Clatsop County OR : Applications invited for property tax appeals board

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
08/18/2018 | 10:26am CEST

The Clatsop County Board of Commissions is seeking applications from individuals interested in serving on the Board of Property Tax Appeals (BOPTA) for the 2018-2019 term.

The Board of Property Tax Appeals hears petitions from taxpayers seeking to decrease their real market or assessed value of real and personal property.

The county is seeking candidates who:

  • Have a working knowledge of the local real estate market, both residential and commercial
  • Are willing to participate in public hearings, can quickly review documentation while listening to the public and can make reasonable decisions with the affected parties in attendance
  • Have mediation skills, real estate appraisal, financing or related background as a strength
  • Are familiar with Oregon property tax

Applicants must be residents of Clatsop County, but cannot be employees of the county or of any taxing district within the county. The Board of Commissioners makes appointments to a pool, from which the County Clerk selects three people to serve on BOPTA. Training is provided in January, 2019. The committee holds several daytime meetings beginning the first Monday in February to hear petitions. The committee adjourns no later than April 15, 2019, with the term ending June 30, 2019.

Application forms for the appointments are available at the link below, or contact the County Manager's Office, 800 Exchange Street, Suite 410, Astoria, OR (503) 325-1000. For BOPTA procedural information, contact the Clatsop County Clerk's office at (503) 325-8511.

Applications must be completed and turned in by 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13 to be considered.

Disclaimer

Clatsop County, OR published this content on 17 August 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 18 August 2018 08:25:02 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
05:03aIran anti-money laundering law faces challenge as deadline looms
RE
04:51aHMT UK HER MAJESTY TREASURY : Strong public backing bolsters fight against blight of plastic waste
PU
04:26aMINISTRY OF FINANCE OF REPUBLIC OF INDIA : CBDT issues Circular on amendment of Tax Audit Report
PU
04:26aCLATSOP COUNTY OR : Applications invited for property tax appeals board
PU
03:56aSTATE GOVERNMENT OF QUEENSLAND : Final tick for landmark defence contract
PU
03:46aTHE POLITICAL ECONOMY OF TRADE BALANCES : Too Simple to Understand!
PU
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : Business & Finance -- WSJ
DJ
02:48aWHAT'S NEWS : World-Wide -- WSJ
DJ
02:21aNIOC NATIONAL IRANIAN OIL : US up to sanction China for purchasing Iranian crude oil
PU
08/17SPARE THE AIR : No-Fare Saturday on Buses
PU
Latest news "Economy & Forex"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1TENCENT HOLDINGS LTD : Chinese internet stock sell-off may shake faith in FANGs
2VOLKSWAGEN : RUMBLE SEAT : 2018 Range Rover HSE Td6: The Last Days of Diesel -- WSJ
3ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : ROYAL DUTCH SHELL : Shell's Convent gasoline unit expected online next week - sources
4ASTRAZENECA : ASTRAZENECA : Biopharma Spinout Entasis Files for IPO
5TOYOTA MOTOR CORP : TOYOTA MOTOR : Texas jury finds Toyota negligent in accident, awards $242 million to famil..

HOT NEWS
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.