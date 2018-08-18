Clatsop County OR : Applications invited for property tax appeals board

The Clatsop County Board of Commissions is seeking applications from individuals interested in serving on the Board of Property Tax Appeals (BOPTA) for the 2018-2019 term.

The Board of Property Tax Appeals hears petitions from taxpayers seeking to decrease their real market or assessed value of real and personal property.

The county is seeking candidates who:

Have a working knowledge of the local real estate market, both residential and commercial

Are willing to participate in public hearings, can quickly review documentation while listening to the public and can make reasonable decisions with the affected parties in attendance

Have mediation skills, real estate appraisal, financing or related background as a strength

Are familiar with Oregon property tax

Applicants must be residents of Clatsop County, but cannot be employees of the county or of any taxing district within the county. The Board of Commissioners makes appointments to a pool, from which the County Clerk selects three people to serve on BOPTA. Training is provided in January, 2019. The committee holds several daytime meetings beginning the first Monday in February to hear petitions. The committee adjourns no later than April 15, 2019, with the term ending June 30, 2019.

Application forms for the appointments are available at the link below, or contact the County Manager's Office, 800 Exchange Street, Suite 410, Astoria, OR (503) 325-1000. For BOPTA procedural information, contact the Clatsop County Clerk's office at (503) 325-8511.

Applications must be completed and turned in by 5 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 13 to be considered.