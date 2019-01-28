Claus Hansen Joins Entrust Datacard as Vice President, Sales – Asia Pacific and Japan

Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and issuance technology solutions, today announced that Claus Hansen has been appointed vice president, sales for enterprise solutions, Asia Pacific and Japan (APJ). In this role, Mr. Hansen will lead the regional sales team focused on selling Entrust Datacard enterprise business solutions in the APJ region.

Today, large businesses face a variety of challenges. New technologies are changing not only the way business is conducted, but the way in which products and services are delivered. Entrust Datacard enables secure business transactions and interactions through trusted identity technology solutions.

“Claus understands and is familiar with the Asia Pacific technology solution market and will be tasked with growing the Entrust Datacard enterprise solution business in the APJ region. Mr. Hansen will also work to partner with relevant stakeholders to elevate the brand and empower our channel to further our footprint in APJ,” said Angus McDougall, regional vice president for Entrust Datacard. “I am confident that Claus will be a valuable asset to the organization and will lead our team to greater success.”

Mr. Hansen brings over 20 years of technology experience to the role. He has held executive management positions across multiple countries in Asia, most recently with KONA I in Korea. Claus graduated with a masters of engineering from the Technical University of Denmark – DTU, Copenhagen. Mr. Hansen is based in the Entrust Datacard Singapore office.

About Entrust Datacard Corporation

Consumers, citizens and employees increasingly expect anywhere-anytime experiences — whether they are making purchases, crossing borders, accessing e-gov services or logging onto corporate networks. Entrust Datacard offers the trusted identity and secure transaction technologies that make those experiences reliable and secure. Solutions range from the physical world of financial cards, passports and ID cards to the digital realm of authentication, certificates and secure communications. With more than 2,200 Entrust Datacard colleagues around the world, and a network of strong global partners, the company serves customers in 150 countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.entrustdatacard.com.

