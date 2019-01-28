Claus Hansen Joins Entrust Datacard as Vice President, Sales – Asia Pacific and Japan

Entrust Datacard, a leading provider of trusted identity and issuance
technology solutions, today announced that Claus Hansen has been
appointed vice president, sales for enterprise solutions, Asia Pacific
and Japan (APJ). In this role, Mr. Hansen will lead the regional sales
team focused on selling Entrust Datacard enterprise business solutions
in the APJ region.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005097/en/
Claus Hansen, Vice President, Sales - Asia Pacific and Japan for Entrust Datacard (Photo: Business Wire)
Today, large businesses face a variety of challenges. New technologies
are changing not only the way business is conducted, but the way in
which products and services are delivered. Entrust Datacard enables
secure business transactions and interactions through trusted identity
technology solutions.
“Claus understands and is familiar with the Asia Pacific technology
solution market and will be tasked with growing the Entrust Datacard
enterprise solution business in the APJ region. Mr. Hansen will also
work to partner with relevant stakeholders to elevate the brand and
empower our channel to further our footprint in APJ,” said Angus
McDougall, regional vice president for Entrust Datacard. “I am confident
that Claus will be a valuable asset to the organization and will lead
our team to greater success.”
Mr. Hansen brings over 20 years of technology experience to the role. He
has held executive management positions across multiple countries in
Asia, most recently with KONA I in Korea. Claus graduated with a masters
of engineering from the Technical University of Denmark – DTU,
Copenhagen. Mr. Hansen is based in the Entrust Datacard Singapore office.
To learn more about Entrust Datacard and the company’s full portfolio of
solutions, visit www.entrustdatacard.com.
About Entrust Datacard Corporation
Consumers, citizens and employees increasingly expect anywhere-anytime
experiences — whether they are making purchases, crossing borders,
accessing e-gov services or logging onto corporate networks. Entrust
Datacard offers the trusted identity and secure transaction technologies
that make those experiences reliable and secure. Solutions range from
the physical world of financial cards, passports and ID cards to the
digital realm of authentication, certificates and secure communications.
With more than 2,200 Entrust Datacard colleagues around the world, and a
network of strong global partners, the company serves customers in 150
countries worldwide. For more information, visit www.entrustdatacard.com.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190128005097/en/