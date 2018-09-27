Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Clavister : Participates in Redeye Cybersecurity Seminar 2018

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
09/27/2018 | 11:42am EDT

ÖRNSKÖLDSVIK, Sweden, Sept 27, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- On the 3rd of October, Clavister will participate at Redeye Cybersecurity Seminar together with some of the most successful security companies in Scandinavia. The event presents the latest topics and areas of interest in cybersecurity and how that affects business and society letting companies that deal with those topics with software and hardware solutions to demonstrate their latest developments and strategies. John Vestberg, the President and CEO of Clavister, will discuss the company's views, solutions and thoughts on the marketplace.

The event will held at Redeye, Mäster Samuelsgatan 42, Stockholm at 13.00-17.00. The presentation will also be broadcasted live and can be followed at: https://www.redeye.se/live/cybersecurity-18

The panel discussions and presentations will posted on redeye.se and on the Company's website in Redeye Universe: https://www.redeye.se/company/clavister-holding

For further information, please contact

Håkan Mattisson, CFO Clavister

+46 (0)660 - 29 92 00

About Clavister

Clavister is a leading European cybersecurity vendor with over 20 years of experience. Seated in Sweden, the company has customers - communication service providers, governments, enterprises and managed security service providers (MSSPs)—in more than 150 countries. Clavister provides unique security solutions to protect their digital assets and secure business continuity.

The company is, since 2014, listed on Nasdaq First North.

For more information, visit www.Clavister.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/clavister/r/clavister-participates-in-redeye-cybersecurity-seminar-2018,c2630031

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clavister-participates-in-redeye-cybersecurity-seminar-2018-300720380.html

SOURCE Clavister


© PRNewswire 2018
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
06:07pCREST NICHOLSON : Young couple secure dream home at Crest Nicholson’s Mandeville Place using Part Exchange scheme
PU
06:07pBAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : Shaping the future of cities.
PU
06:07pBIOCORP : Half-year results as of June 30, 2018
PU
06:07pINVIBES ADVERTISING : First half 2018 results: solid growth and a positive outlook
AQ
06:06pPARCELPAL TECHNOLOGY : Choom Signs Distribution Agreement with ParcelPal
AQ
06:06pVW will support retrofitting of older diesel cars in Germany
RE
06:06pDOVA PHARMACEUTICALS : and Salix Enter Into Exclusive Co-Promotion Agreement For DOPTELET (Avatrombopag)
AQ
06:06pBOK FINANCIAL CORP ET AL : Other Events, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
06:06pVIBES : Announces Platform Advances to Support Richer Messaging Content  
BU
06:05pDEUTSCHE BANK AG : Release according to Article 40, Section 1 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
Latest news "Companies"
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2018 Surperformance. All rights reserved.