Clavister : and Tata Communications and Transformation Services Enter Strategic Alliance Agreement

09/25/2018 | 10:17am CEST

Örnsköldsvik, Sweden, Sept. 25, 2018 /PRNewswire/ --Clavister, a leader in high-performance cybersecurity solutions has entered into a strategic alliance agreement with Tata Communications and Transformation Services (TCTS). The goal with the alliance is to package and offer market leading joint solutions of unique value to customers around the world.

This collaborative framework that will work jointly on identifying new business opportunities globally will address solutions that focus on the Communication Service Provider (CSP) segment be that telecom operators, data centers or other customers in this vertical.

Key elements of the joint solution will be based on Clavister's virtual security platform offering coupled with TCTS market leading deployment and consultancy services. The two companies aim to fulfil customers' needs in critical use cases such as Virtual Core Packet Network Firewalling, IPSec, CG-NAT, Secure SD-WAN and others.

"This is our next important step to grow and diversify our business related to the Communication Service Provider market. Just in the last few years we've proven our ability to deliver carrier grade solutions to service providers around the world and now we want to scale that through new strategic alliances such as the one with TCTS.

This collaboration will allow us to deliver our latest offering to joint customers and make them more secure and competitive on the market; truly Security by Sweden at its best," states Przemek Sienkiewicz, Chief Strategy Officer at Clavister.

Read more about Clavister's Virtualized security offering in this Gartner report.

https://www.gartner.com/technology/media-products/newsletters/clavister/1-3K4BQ0F/index.html

For more information, please contact:
John Vestberg, President and CEO
john.vestberg@clavister.com

This information is information that Clavister Holding AB is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 25 September 2018 at 10.00 CET. 

About Clavister

Clavister is a leading supplier of IT-Security Solutions for fixed, mobile and virtual networks. Clavister is offering small and midsized companies, telecom-operators, cloud and service-providers market-leading security-solutions for today's security threats. The stock, Clavister Holding AB, is listed at NASDAQ First North under shortname CLAV and has 5,597 shareholders. FNCA Sweden AB is the Company's Certified Advisor. 

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

http://news.cision.com/clavister/r/clavister-and-tata-communications-and-transformation-services-enter-strategic-alliance-agreement,c2626490

The following files are available for download:

Cision View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clavister-and-tata-communications-and-transformation-services-enter-strategic-alliance-agreement-300718233.html

SOURCE Clavister


© PRNewswire 2018
