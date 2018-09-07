Clay Higgins : Congressman Higgins Votes to Expand LNG Exports

Log in
Congressman Higgins Votes to Expand LNG Exports

09/07/2018

Congressman Clay Higgins (R-LA) voted in support of H.R. 4606, the Ensuring Small Scale LNG Certainty and Access Act, which passed the U.S. House of Representatives today. The legislation allows for the expedited approval of shipments of liquefied natural gas. Congressman Higgins also spoke in support of the legislation on the House floor.

Transcript of Congressman Higgins' speech:

'Mr. Speaker, I rise today in support of the rule providing for consideration of H.R. 4606, 'Ensuring Small Scale LNG Certainty & Access Act.'

Mr. Speaker, the United States is currently experiencing an energy renaissance.

Liquified Natural Gas production or LNG in the U.S. is playing a major role in the changing of the international landscape, with America now leading the way in innovative new LNG technologies and becoming a major energy exporter.

I am proud to say that much of this national accomplishment comes as a result of the contributions of many LNG endeavors based in my district in South Louisiana.

The success we are currently experiencing is just the beginning. During this Congress, we have worked with the Trump administration to roll back many of the previous administration's regulations that injured American industry. In fact, the previous executive branch in many ways actually weaponized federal agencies against the oil and gas industry.

Conservatives in this Congress have worked to implement common-sense reforms like the legislation we are considering today to revive the American energy industry and bring energy security to our nation.

H.R. 4606 would provide for the expeditious consideration of NEPA exclusion applications to import and export small quantities of natural gas.

This is a needed reform that will help encourage economic development and create jobs.

I urge my colleagues on both sides of the aisle to support today's combined rule that includes this legislation and to support the full measure when it comes to the floor for a final vote.

I yield back.'

Disclaimer

Clay Higgins published this content on 06 September 2018 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 06 September 2018 23:31:02 UTC
