Clayco : Announces Lamar Johnson Collaborative

CHICAGO, June 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Lamar Johnson Collaborative (LJC), a subsidiary of top 20 constructor Clayco, has announced that it will combine with Clayco-owned architecture firm BatesForum, creating one firm of more than 240 professionals in five offices with industry-leading capabilities in integrated design and delivery that promises to transform the industry.

"The inefficiency that remains in the traditional design-bid-build construction model needs to change," noted CEO Lamar Johnson. "We believe we can leverage our combined firm's proven capabilities in integrated execution to bring a similar approach to a broader range of projects and clients. We will be able to use the deep bench of resources and industry-leading technology of Clayco to deliver the best solution for the project client, whether we are the designer, executive architect, or providing integrated delivery and full turnkey solutions."

"The future of design is integrated," said Clayco CEO and founder Bob Clark. "Our integrated delivery model will set a new standard by completely disrupting the inefficiency of the traditional paradigm of design-bid-build."

The expanded firm has proven expertise in commercial, residential, multi-use, interiors, healthcare, retail, planning, landscape, education, and industrial architecture, as well as a strategy team which uses economic and ethnographic data to consult with clients on workplace trends and asset optimization. Among the firm's unique capabilities are the Technical Assurance Group (TAG), which consults with project teams to apply lessons from the built environment to projects still on the drawing board, and the Virtual Design and Construction (VDC) team, which provides BIM support for the use of integrated models and provides collaboration space for real-time decision-making by owners.

"LJC will continue to collaborate with Clayco to deliver institutional, industrial, commercial, residential and hospitality projects nationally," said Johnson. "At the same time, LJC remains committed to delivering design to its existing clients. We build relationships before we build projects."

The larger LJC will continue the tradition of civic and community engagement practiced by both Lamar Johnson Collaborative and Clayco.

"We firmly believe that we have an obligation and responsibility to build healthy communities through active involvement," said Lamar Johnson. "We will continue to provide leadership and financial support to organizations like United Way, Michael J. Fox Foundation, Greater Chicago Food Depository, and Cristo Rey High School."

The combined firm now exceeds 200 active architecture and design projects in 24 states, while together with parent company Clayco, the overall construction value of active integrated delivery projects exceeds $4 billion. An impressive list of clients includes Farpoint Development, Pfizer, Mercy, Brookfield Properties, Blackstone Realty, Levy Restaurants, Lennar Multifamily Communities, LLC, and Sterling Bay and The John Buck Company.

About LJC

LJC is a full-service design and architecture firm committed to enhancing the quality of the human experience and to improving how design and architecture can impact each individual's emotional being. By harnessing the power of integrated design, including architecture, workplace strategy, interior design, landscape architecture, urban planning and engineering, the company achieves its clients' goals and aspirations. For more information, please visit www.theljc.com.

About Clayco

Clayco is a full-service, turnkey real estate development, master planning, architecture, engineering and construction firm that safely delivers clients across North America the highest quality solutions on time, on budget, and above and beyond expectations. With $2.6 billion in revenue, Clayco specializes in the "art and science of building," providing fast track, efficient solutions for industrial, commercial, institutional, and residential related building projects. For more information, please visit www.claycorp.com.

