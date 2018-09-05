Log in
Clayton, Dubilier & Rice : Announces Micaela Bulich, GE and Dupont Veteran and Supply Chain Expert, as Operating Advisor

09/05/2018 | 02:31pm CEST

NEW YORK, Sept. 5, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Clayton, Dubilier & Rice announced today that Micaela Bulich, former Vice President Global Supply Chain for GE Renewable Energy's $8 billion Onshore Wind business, has been engaged as an Operating Advisor to CD&R funds.

Ms. Bulich has more than 30 years' experience as a strategy and execution leader of supply chain organizations in large, global, complex businesses. Most recently, Ms. Bulich served as VP Global Supply Chain for GE Renewable Energy's Onshore Wind business, where her responsibilities included supply chain strategy, sourcing and global procurement, planning, manufacturing, logistics, and environmental health and safety. Other roles at GE included VP Sourcing for GE Energy, Senior Executive, Quality and Regulatory Compliance for GE Energy and Senior Executive, Global Supply Chain GE Plastics. Prior to joining GE, she spent 10 years at DuPont in supply chain and engineering roles. Her career began at United Technologies Sikorsky Aircraft as a flight controls engineer.

"Micaela is a highly skilled and savvy executive with a record of leading critical supply chain process initiatives, which have enabled more efficient procurement, manufacturing, sales, and distribution," said Donald J. Gogel, CD&R's Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. "It is a great pleasure to welcome Micaela as an advisor to our funds, and we are confident that she will add significant value across our portfolio."

"I am a great fan of the CD&R investment model and its long-standing commitment to operational excellence," said Ms. Bulich. "I very much look forward to my new role and to working closely with CD&R's investment team and portfolio company leaders."

Ms. Bulich is the executive co-creator of GE's Women in Supply Chain effort and is on the advisory board of AWESOME, an organization focused on advancing women in supply chain leadership. She has served on private boards for joint ventures in the U.S. and serves on the board of University of Hartford's College of Engineering, Technology and Architecture.

Ms. Bulich holds a B.S. in Electrical Engineering from the University of Hartford and an M.S. in Electrical Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.

About Clayton, Dubilier & Rice
Founded in 1978, Clayton, Dubilier & Rice is a private investment firm. Since inception, CD&R has managed the investment of $26 billion in more than 80 companies with an aggregate transaction value of more than $100 billion. The Firm has offices in New York and London. For more information, visit www.cdr-inc.com.

 

Cision View original content with multimedia:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/clayton-dubilier--rice-announces-micaela-bulich-ge-and-dupont-veteran-and-supply-chain-expert-as-operating-advisor-300706769.html

SOURCE Clayton, Dubilier & Rice


© PRNewswire 2018
Latest news "Companies"
