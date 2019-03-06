Clean Energy Nexus :-Notice of Intent to Hold an Auction for the Sale of a Long-Term Bundled PPA for Dans Mountain Solar Project

Dans Mountain Solar and Clean Energy Nexus are pleased to announce its
intention to offer for sale a minimum twenty (20) year “bundled” Power
Purchase Agreement (PPA) in the PJM service territory. The project is a
“late stage” utility-scale solar PV project in Maryland being developed
by Dans Mountain Solar, LLC, a Special Purpose Entity registered in
Colorado, and created for the sole purpose of developing the solar
project. In addition to procuring long-term renewable energy, capacity,
and environmental attributes, the Maryland Solar Project will also
positively impact the local community through job creation, and improved
local grid (Potomac Edison) resiliency. The project will produce an
estimated 31,300 MWhrs per year and anticipated to be operational by 1Q
2020.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190306005762/en/