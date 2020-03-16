Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance Pro.CalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Clean Energy Pioneer Joins General Fusion Board of Directors

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
03/16/2020 | 07:01am EDT

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, March 16, 2020 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- General Fusion announced today the appointment of clean energy pioneer George (Chip) A. Hambro to its Board of Directors.

Mr. Hambro brings deep experience leading successful technology development and business operations in Fortune 500 technology corporations.  He joined early stage start-up First Solar in 2001 and as General Manager, and later Chief Operating Officer, was instrumental in leading the turn-around, technology development, and scale up of the company through its successful IPO transition to a publicly traded company.  First Solar is now the largest photovoltaic solar manufacturer in the western hemisphere.  He retired from day to day operations in 2009 and now chairs their Technology Committee, while also refocusing on other essential elements of a practical decarbonized energy industry.

"I’ve been chasing the promise of renewable energy most of my career, and despite great success in this space with solar energy, most renewables cannot serve as effective grid baseload," said Mr. Hambro.  "General Fusion is the abundant, clean, and economic baseload of the future."

Prior to joining First Solar, Mr. Hambro held positions of Vice President of Engineering & Business Development for Goodrich Aerospace, Vice President of Operations at ITT Night Vision, and various technical management positions at Varian Associates.  He is currently an Operating Partner at True North Venture Partners where he serves on the board of portfolio company Aquahydrex.  Mr. Hambro recently retired from the board of View Inc, the world’s largest electrochromic glass window manufacturer.

"Chip brings exceptional experience successfully scaling up and commercializing a leading clean energy technology," said Chief Executive Officer Chris Mowry.  "This experience will bring important new business strategy expertise to the General Fusion Board at a time when we are also scaling up our operations to deploy the Fusion Demonstration Plant."

About General Fusion

General Fusion is pursuing the fastest and most practical path to commercial fusion energy and is based in Vancouver, Canada, with locations in Washington D.C., and London, U.K.  The company was established in 2002 and is funded by a global syndicate of leading energy venture capital firms, industry leaders, and technology pioneers.  Learn more at www.generalfusion.com.

For more information:

Paul Sullivan
Office: +1 604 685 4742
Mobile: +1 604 603 7358
paul.sullivan@generalfusion.com

Follow General Fusion

generalfusion.com

twitter.com/generalfusion

instagram.com/generalfusion

linkedin.com/company/generalfusion

facebook.com/generalfusion

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/d6fb2475-6cf7-4d4a-810d-0c7c48d2ff59

Primary Logo

George (Chip) A. Hambro

Clean energy pioneer Chip Hambro has been appointed to the General Fusion Board of Directors

© GlobeNewswire 2020
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
Latest news "Companies"
07:18aCNFINANCE : Announces Fourth Quarter 2019 and Fiscal Year 2019 Unaudited Financial Results
PR
07:18aFUELCELL ENERGY INC : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:18aSmart Doorbell Camera Market 2020-2024 | Use of Security Monitoring Systems to Boost Growth | Technavio
BU
07:17aGRADIANT : Expands into Australia with Acquisition of CRS Water
BU
07:16aPETROCHINA : snaps up two million bbls of Mideast crude during Asia trade - sources
RE
07:16aSAAB : Chief Financial Officer leaves his position
AQ
07:16aNEWS HIGHLIGHTS : Top Energy News of the Day
DJ
07:16aANNALY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, INC. : Announces 1st Quarter 2020 Common Stock Dividend of $0.25 per Share
BU
07:15aEOG RESOURCES INC : Regulation FD Disclosure, Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K)
AQ
07:15aMOTOROLA : Statement on Coronavirus (COVID-19) Preparedness
AQ
Latest news "Companies"

MOST READ NEWS

1VALE S.A. : VALE S A : China steel futures climb on demand optimism, but end off highs
2INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : INTERNATIONAL CONSOLIDATED AIRLINES : British Airways-owner, easyJet ma..
3UNIBAIL-RODAMCO-WESTFIELD : Unibail-Rodamco-Westfield provides market update on the impact of COVID-19
4ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS PLC : ASSOCIATED BRITISH FOODS : Faces Coronavirus Hit; 1st Half Profit Was Above Gui..
5THETA GOLD MINES LTD : Theta Gold Mines Limited Regional Exploration Strategy Highlights Potential Within The..

HOT NEWS
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers Offre Binck Best of des tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2020 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Market data are provided by Factset, Morningstar,S&P Capital IQ and vwd Group