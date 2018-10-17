Log in
Clean Invest Africa Plc - Board Changes

10/17/2018 | 08:01am CEST

17 October 2018

CLEAN INVEST AFRICA PLC
(“CIA” or the “Company")

Appointment of Non-Executive Director and Director Resignation

Clean Invest Africa Plc (NEX:CIA), is pleased to announce the appointment of Paul Ryan as a Non-Executive Director of the Company with immediate effect.

Mr Ryan has 20 years of strategy transactional, commercial and regulatory experience including with international blue chip entities, during which he has been involved in transactions with a value in excess of US$10 billion.

Mr Ryan has over 20 years’ experience including at board level. From 2002 to 2013, he held a variety of board positions with leading mobile operator Vodafone and its operating subsidiaries, including Head of Strategy, Regulatory and Political Affairs in Brussels and Director of Strategy and External Affairs for Vodafone Ireland and Vodafone Ghana. Prior to this, he worked as a management consultant in the European telecoms sector, served as a strategic adviser at Ofcom, the UK’s communication industry regulator, and was a solicitor at leading international City law firm Ashurst. He acts as an adviser, primarily on strategy and public policy, to a range of clients including FTSE100 and Fortune 500 companies largely in the ICT space. Mr Ryan is a qualified solicitor in the UK and graduated from Trinity College, Dublin, Ireland.

Paul is currently a non-Executive Director at Remote Monitored Systems Plc, an AIM quoted survey, inspection and monitoring company.

Paul Benedict Ryan, aged 51, currently holds or has held the following directorships and partnerships in the last five years:

Current Directorships and Partnerships             Past Directorships and Partnerships over the last 5 years              
Remote Monitored Systems  plc Subsidiaries of Vodafone group plc
Warande1970 bvba Vodafone Ireland Pension fund
Vodafone Ireland Foundation

Mr Ryan was a director of Circle Network (Europe) Limited (Ireland) that was placed into administrative receivership in 2001. The deficit to unsecured creditors amounted to approximately £500,000.

Paul is a director of Remote Monitored Systems Plc, formerly known as Strat Aero plc and the latter was subject to litigation, which was settled as outlined in the public announcement of 29 September 2016.

There is no further information that is required to be disclosed pursuant to Paragraph 21, Appendix 1 of the NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules for Issuers.

Noel Lyons, Non-Executive Director of the company, commented:

We are pleased to welcome Paul to the board of CIA as Non-Executive Director. Paul brings a wealth of strategy, transactional, regulatory and legal experience, and will add value to CIA, especially within its current Investment Strategy remit.

The Company also announces that Dr. Andrew Matharu has resigned from the Company with immediate effect to pursue his other business interests. The Board of CIA wishes to thank Andrew for his valuable input since the IPO and wish him every success in his future endeavours.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the content of this announcement.

ENQUIRIES:

Company
Clean Invest Africa PLC
Sam Preece – Executive Director
Telephone: 020 3130 0674

Corporate Adviser
Peterhouse Capital Limited
Guy Miller
Telephone: 020 7220 9795


