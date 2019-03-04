Clean Invest Africa Plc - Final Audited Results to 30 September 2018

Clean Invest Africa plc

("CIA" or the "Company")

Final Audited Results to 30 September 2018

4 March 2019

Clean Invest Africa plc, the NEX Exchange Growth Market (“NEX”) quoted investment company, focused on delivering an attractive return through acquiring stakes in clean energy companies, remediation/restoration technologies, waste-to-energy technologies and other clean energy related projects throughout Africa is pleased to announce that it has today filed at Companies House its Annual Report and Financial Statements for the period ended 30 September 2018. A copy will be available shortly on the Company website at www.cleaninvestafrica.com.

The financial results for the period since incorporation on 18 September 2017 to 30 September 2018 show a loss after taxation of £204,078.

The directors do not recommend a payment of a dividend for the year to 30 September 2018.

Since admission to NEX in November 2017 the Company has furthered its investment strategy through its initial US$500,000 investment in February 2018 whereby it acquired a 2.5% equity stake in CoalTech Limited ("CoalTech") and Coal Agglomeration South Africa (Pty) Ltd ("CASA").

During the year the Board was strengthened with the appointment of Paul Ryan as a non-Executive Director.

As announced to the market on 17 December 2018, the Company has further advanced its investment strategy through the execution of a binding Sales and Purchase Agreement ("SPA") to acquire the remaining 97.5% of CoalTech and the remaining 97.5% of CASA, that the Company does not already own.

The SPA values the 97.5% interests at approximately £24.6m and values the entire CoalTech and CASA business at approximately £25.2m, based on the Company’s closing bid price on 14 December 2018.

In view of the size of the acquisition relative to the Company and voting control of the Company, NEX determined that the acquisition constitutes a reverse takeover under the NEX Exchange Rules and is therefore conditional, amongst other things, on the approval of Shareholders. Relevant and necessary documentation is being finalised, and subject to regulatory approval, concluding this process in the near term is a priority for the Company.

Noel Lyons Director of CIA commented “Our first year since listing has proved to be very fruitful and successful. I am delighted that we have also strengthened the Board with the addition of Paul Ryan in October 2018. My fellow directors and I believe that the very substantial investment in CoalTech and CASA will prove transformational and potentially highly value accretive for the Company and directly follows through on our investment strategy. We intend to continue to seek complimentary and accretive investments in accordance with our Investment Strategy once this extremely significant acquisition has been completed and the Company’s shares are re-admitted to trading. The Board expresses its thanks to shareholders for their continued support in what is a very exciting time for the Company.”

The directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.



Income Statement for the period ended 30 September 2018 GBP Continuing operations Revenue - Administrative expenses (204,415) Operating loss (204,415) Finance income 337 Loss before income tax (204,078) Income tax - Loss for the period (204,078) Earnings per share expressed in pence per share: Basic and diluted (0.15)

The Company was incorporated on 18 September 2017; therefore, no comparative figures are presented

Statement of Other Comprehensive Income for the period ended 30 September 2018 GBP Loss for the period (204,078) Other comprehensive income - Total comprehensive income for the period (204,078)

Statement of Financial Position

As at 30 September 2018

30 September 2018

GBP Non-current assets Investments 358,362 Current assets Trade and other receivables 5,080 Cash and cash equivalents 68,602 Total current assets 73,682 Total assets 432,044 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 22,622 Total current liabilities 22,622 Net current assets 51,060 NET ASSETS 409,422 Equity attributable to the owners of the Company Share capital 402,750 Share premium 210,750 Retained earnings (204,078) TOTAL EQUITY 409,422

The financial statements were approved by the Board of Directors on 1 March 2019 and were

signed on its behalf by:

S T Preece

Director

Statement of Changes in Equity

for the period ended 30 September 2018

Share

Capital Share

Premium Retained Earnings Total

Equity GBP GBP GBP GBP Balance at 18 September 2017 - - - - Issue of share capital 402,750 236,250 - 639,000 Cost of shares issued - (25,500) - (25,500) Total comprehensive income - - (204,078) (204,078) Balance at 30 September 2018 402,750 210,750 (204,078) 409,422

Statement of Cash Flows

for the period ended 30 September 2018

2018

GBP Operating activities Loss before income tax (204,078) Increase in trade and other receivables (5,080) Increase in trade and other payables 22,622 Net cash used in operating activities (186,536) Investing activities Purchase of investments (358,362) Net cash used in investing activities (358,362) Financing activities Proceeds from issue of shares 639,000 Issue costs (25,500) Net cash from financing activities 613,500 Increase in cash and cash equivalents 68,602 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period - Cash and cash equivalents at end of period 68,602

