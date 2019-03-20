Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON

MarketScreener Homepage  >  News  >  Companies  >  All News

News : Companies
Latest NewsCompaniesMarketsEconomy & ForexCommoditiesInterest RatesBusiness LeadersFinance ProfessionalsCalendarSectors
All News
Analyst Recommendations
Rumors
IPOs
Capital Markets Transactions
New Contracts
Profits warnings
Appointments
Press Releases
Events
Corporate actions

Clean Motion : Collaboration, the new normal.

share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
03/20/2019 | 02:05pm EDT

Collaboration within as well as cross industries are key to offering and developing innovative products for the future.

This is something that has increased in the last years, where alliances, open sources initiatives and new partnerships have been forming. These might even have seen a little bit odd at first, but turned out to be a complete success in the end.

It can be seen everywhere from fusion food concepts to big fashion brands partnering up with high end designers. It´s also the slogan of this years Hannover Fair, Co-Lab, where Sweden is the partner country.

We see more and more the importance with integration and cooperation with different participants like customer and suppliers. We maximize efficency, benefits and find new innovative solutions when we work as a team in developing both methods and products.

One of our collaborations is with Siemens and for little over a year we´ve been working together where we have digitalized the entire Zbee in Siemens PLM system, Teamcenter. We now have a digital twin that everyone can gather around and continue develop, communicate and collaborate with. We have not only digitalized Zbee but also developed our digital micro factory and have thus been able to simulate and optimize layout for optimal flow together with our colleagues and suppliers in India.

Through our collaboration with Siemens, they asked us to join them to show show case our progress at the Hannover Fair which this year is from 1-5 April. We will demonstrate how we have digitalized our product and micro factory live in their booth.

We are very enthusiastic about this opportunity to show both a Zbee for a large number of people (+200.00 visitors) and also be able to demonstrate the advanced working methods that we have implemented in our digitization!

There will be physical Zbees at the fair as well as digitally and virtually where it is demonstrated by Clean Motion and Siemens in the 'Digital Factory' area (hall 6) booth J30 under the Siemens PLM Software umbrella.

And of course, there will be a Zbee in the big Swedish Energy Pavilion as well, as it's now thanks to Bzzt, in a way synonym with how to get around Stockholm city center!

Disclaimer

Clean Motion AB published this content on 20 March 2019 and is solely responsible for the information contained herein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 March 2019 18:04:06 UTC
share with twitter share with LinkedIn share with facebook
share via e-mail
0
Latest news "Companies"
02:20pVIENNA INSURANCE : defines new dividend policy
PU
02:20pLiberty Defense Closes Oversubscribed Private Placement for $7.06M and Provides Update on Gulfstream Transaction
NE
02:18pCARNIVAL : Pack These Values with Holland America Line and Receive Pre-Paid Gratuities, Reduced Deposits and Free/Reduced Kids Fares on Select 2019-2020 Itineraries
AQ
02:17pSHECKLER FOUNDATION : Announces $10,000 BTC Grant Recipients and Skate For a Cause Tour Stops
BU
02:17pEVO TRANSPORTATION & ENERGY SERVICES, INC. Financial Statements and Exhibits (form 8-K/A)
AQ
02:16pCLASQUIN : 2018 - Annual Results.pdf
PU
02:16pDISCOVERY : OWN ANNOUNCES STRAIGHT-TO-SERIES ORDER FOR NEW ORIGINAL ANTHOLOGY DRAMA ‘CHERISH THE DAY' CREATED BY AVA DUVERNAY
PU
02:16pCISCO : Ransomware or Wiper? LockerGoga Straddles the Line
PU
02:16pBIGBEN INTERACTIVE : The Sinking City will be available in the Epic Games Store
PU
02:16pMICROSOFT : New integrations from Microsoft and NVIDIA unlock GPU acceleration for devs and data scientists
PU
Latest news "Companies"
Advertisement

MOST READ NEWS

1BAYER AG : BAYER : shares slide after latest Roundup cancer ruling
2BAYERISCHE MOTOREN WERKE : BMW plans to cut costs after warning on profits
3MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : MGM RESORTS INTERNATIONAL : Major League Soccer Sees More Fan Engagement, Revenue ..
4CONTINENTAL : Europe's car stocks rally as BAML backs autos as 'contrarian' buy
5KIER GROUP PLC : KIER : Results for the six months ended 31 December 2018

HOT NEWS
logo marketscreener.com
MarketScreener.com :
About :
Stay Connected :
Partners :
Copyright © 2019 Surperformance. All rights reserved.