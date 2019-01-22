Clean Recovery Centers : Adds Therapist Rachel Lane to Team

TAMPA, Fla., Jan. 22, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Tampa-based Clean Recovery Centers (www.cleanrecoverycenters.com) has announced the addition of Rachel Lane, LMHC, MCAP, as a Therapist to their team. Prior to joining the treatment center, she was a Staff Clinician at the University of South Florida and an Addictions Counselor with Tranquil Shores in Madeira Beach.

"We are very pleased to welcome Rachel to Clean Recovery Centers," said CEO Shayne Sundholm. "Her counseling experience is wide-ranging, including substance use disorders, process addictions, anxiety, depression, post-traumatic stress disorder and personal and family crises."

At Clean Recovery Centers, Rachel joins an innovative facility known for its unique "Get, Live and Stay Clean" approach to substance abuse, which includes Day/Night Treatment (DNT) with Community Housing (www.cleanrecoverycenters.com/program/dnt-with-community-housing), an Intensive Outpatient Program (IOP) and an Outpatient Program (OP).

A graduate of the University of Tampa, she holds a Master of Arts degree in Clinical Mental Health Counseling from the University of Northern Colorado. She is also a Licensed Mental Health Counselor (LMHC), a Master's Certified Addiction Professional (MCAP), a National Certified Counselor and a Board Certified Coach.

In addition, Rachel says her background in professional life coaching and financial planning can help her clients fully engage in their lives, careers and relationships in recovery.

