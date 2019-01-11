Clean Sweep: Impossible Burger 2.0 Wins Top Prizes at World's Most Important Tech Show

Impossible Foods launched
its first major product upgrade this week at the International
Consumer Electronics Show -- and Impossible Burger 2.0 took home the
show’s highest honors.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here:
https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190111005345/en/
The Impossible Burger (Photo: Business Wire)
Impossible Foods’ next-generation, plant-based meat -- which rivals
ground beef from cows for taste, nutrition and versatility -- won awards
including the “Most
Unexpected Product,” “Most Impactful Product” and “Best of the Best.”
More than 4,400 companies exhibit new products at CES, considered
world’s most important tech show and home to the industry’s most
groundbreaking product debuts. Editors from the technology blog network
Engadget selected the winners, based on world-changing significance,
product quality and market demand.
In addition, Impossible Burger 2.0 received the “Best
Food Tech Award” from Tom’s Guide and the “Top
Tech of CES Award” from Digital Trends, which called it a “triumph
of food engineering.” The Impossible Burger 2.0 was singled out as
the “Best
Tech of CES” by Mashable; “The
Coolest Stuff From CES” by Digg; and “The
Most Exciting New Product at CES” by BRG. The New York Post said
Impossible Burger “stole
the show,” while Gizmodo called it “stupid
delicious.”
The future of food -- right now
The accolades are unprecedented for a startup in a new category.
Impossible Burger 2.0 was the first food ever showcased at CES, which
features breakthrough technologies from connected homes to self-driving
electric vehicles.
Impossible Foods’ scientists are already hard at work on additional
improvements. CEO and Founder Dr. Patrick O. Brown said the food tech
startup plans to scale up faster than its tech neighbors in California’s
Silicon Valley.
"Our cycle of innovation can be much faster than that of the electronics
industry," said Brown, a former pediatrician, co-founder of the Public
Library of Science and Professor Emeritus at Stanford University. "As
soon as we determine we've got something decisively better, something
that will accelerate our mission to eliminate the need for animal
agriculture, we can launch it. We don’t have to worry about legacy
system upgrades -- and our biggest competition, the cow, isn’t iterating
at all."
Read this
blog post by Chief Science Officer Dr. David Lipman to learn
more about how Impossible Foods improves the Impossible Burger.
Delicious, nutritious, versatile, sustainable
Impossible Burger 2.0 contains no gluten, no animal hormones and no
antibiotics. It’s kosher- and halal-certified. It’s delicious in any
ground meat dish, including stews, chili, sauces, braises, minces,
meatballs, meat pies or any other beefy menu item. It’s easy to cook on
the BBQ, charbroiler, flat top grill, high speed oven, steamer or sauté
pan. Chefs can use the Impossible Burger in recipes from lasagne to lo
mein.
The new Impossible Burger has as much bioavailable iron and protein as a
comparable serving of ground beef from cows. In addition, the new
Impossible Burger has 0 mg cholesterol, 14 grams of total fat and 240
calories in a quarter-pound patty. (A quarter-pound, conventional
“80/20” patty from cows has 80 mg cholesterol, 23 grams of total fat and
290 calories.)
Impossible Burger 2.0 debuted Jan. 7 at Border Grill, the award-winning
restaurant from Chefs Mary Sue Milliken and Susan Feniger. It’s now
available at about 20 of America’s most respected restaurants. (The full
list is here.)
Next week, about 200 of America’s most beloved “better burger” chains
will upgrade to Impossible Burger 2.0. Within several weeks, the
next-generation Impossible Burger will be available at more than 5,000
restaurants.
Starting Feb. 4, the next-generation Impossible Burger will be available
to all restaurants in the United States through major food distributors.
At that point, restaurants will automatically get the new 2.0 recipe
when they place their next order; by mid-March nearly all Impossible
Foods’ restaurant customers will likely be serving the new recipe.
Impossible Burger is also available in more than 100 restaurants in Hong
Kong and Macau. The company plans to launch the new recipe in Singapore
later this year, with additional markets to come.
Watch this
video news release about the next-generation Impossible
Burger.
Big Taste, Small Footprint
Based in Redwood City, Calif., Impossible Foods uses modern science and
technology to create wholesome and nutritious food, restore natural
ecosystems and feed a growing population sustainably. The company makes
meat directly from plants -- with a much smaller environmental footprint
than meat from animals.
To satisfy the global demand for meat at a fraction of the environmental
impact, Impossible Foods developed a far more sustainable, scalable and
affordable way to make meat, without the catastrophic
environmental impact of livestock.
Shortly after its founding in 2011, Impossible Foods’ scientists
discovered that one molecule — “heme”
— is uniquely responsible for the explosion of flavors that result when
meat is cooked. Impossible Foods’ scientists genetically
engineer and ferment yeast to produce a heme protein naturally found
in plants, called soy leghemoglobin.
The heme in Impossible Burger is identical
to the essential heme humans have been consuming for hundreds of
thousands of years in meat — and while the Impossible Burger delivers
all the craveable depth of beef, it uses far fewer resources because
it’s made from plants, not animals.
About Impossible Foods:
Based in California’s Silicon Valley, Impossible Foods makes delicious,
nutritious meat and dairy products directly from plants — with a much
smaller environmental footprint than meat from animals. The privately
held company was founded in 2011 by Patrick O. Brown, M.D., Ph.D.,
Professor Emeritus of Biochemistry at Stanford University and a former
Howard Hughes Medical Institute investigator. Investors include Khosla
Ventures, Bill Gates, Google Ventures, Horizons Ventures, UBS, Viking
Global Investors, Temasek, Sailing Capital, and Open Philanthropy
Project.
